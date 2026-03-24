The Seabird Group Limited: Empowering Africa’s maritime and energy future

Delivers ISO-certified maritime and logistics solutions for trade and energy clients
Founded in 2014, The Seabird Group Limited has evolved into a multi-sector maritime, logistics, energy and aviation services business operating across West Africa. Recognised for its hands-on project execution approach, the company has delivered assignments ranging from support for upstream oil and gas operators and maritime security providers to complex heavy-lift logistics for Ghana’s national power infrastructure – a track record that reinforces its reputation for operational excellence. Here, Founder and Group CEO Raymond Adiepena outlines the group’s ambitions.
How has your vision for The Seabird Group Limited evolved since founding the company?
Our vision has always been to create meaningful change for all stakeholders. It has remained consistent since inception. Over the past ten years, we have come a long way. We have achieved a great deal and continue to work toward expanding our presence across the continent, going global and eventually listing on the stock market. Within our first five years, we obtained ISO certification, which was a major milestone. It helped position us to demonstrate integrity, professionalism and operational excellence.
Our vision has always been to create meaningful change for all stakeholders.Raymond Adiepena, Founder and Group CEO of The Seabird Group Limited
Which projects best reflect your company's operational capability?
We have supported several upstream oil and gas operators, where we played a central role in coordinating and overseeing offtake procedures. As the designated local representatives, we ensured alignment between the offtakers and the government of Ghana, contributing to safe, compliant and efficient operations.
How do you aim for UAE-based investors and partners to engage with The Seabird Group Limited?
Our goal is to be recognised by investors as a company that handles every project or assignment with the same care and dedication as the client’s own team – ensuring clients know their tasks will be executed with ownership. We are passionate about our work, and any investor or client who works with The Seabird Group Limited can be assured that every task will be delivered with passion, commitment and integrity.
Q: How would you define your company’s current market position?
Our operations span West Africa, including projects in Abidjan, Benin, Togo, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria and other countries within the region. Our clients grow with us.
Our ambition over the next five years is to build a global presence and operate in 60 to 80 percent of countries where our services are required. Growth is essential, and listing on the stock market is a key part of that journey.
Our current market position is strong. Strengthening this presence remains a priority as we work toward becoming even bigger and better.
Why is Ghana well positioned for maritime and energy investment?
Ghana is economically and politically stable. We are a peaceful nation and the government is actively promoting the country’s potential and investment opportunities.
In the maritime sector, I have long advocated for the development and monetisation of Ghana’s blue economy, particularly the anchorage area. There is enormous untapped potential. Vessels frequently struggle to access bunker fuel. Establishing an ocean bunkering depot would eliminate the need for ships to enter the port and pay high port dues, offering a more efficient and cost-effective solution. This represents a major investment opportunity.