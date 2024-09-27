Forget heartbeats — it’s now the data pulse that counts. With the convergence of artificial intelligence, wearable tech, and next-gen surgeries, the battle against heart disease is seeing a high-tech revolution that might just save your life.

As AI and wearables continue to reshape the landscape of cardiovascular health, they’re also handing patients more control over their health. Whether it’s counting steps, tracking heart rates, or alerting doctors to potential issues, these technologies are steering heart care into the future — one data point at a time.

“Wearable devices have revolutionised cardiac care, especially in diagnostics,” claims Dr Jayakeerthi Rao, Consultant in Cardiology, Electrophysiology, and Heart Failure at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Take smartwatches, for example. They’re no longer just tracking steps but are now capable of diagnosing atrial fibrillation (AFib). That early diagnosis can significantly reduce the risk of stroke and mortality.

The ability to detect arrhythmias through rhythm monitors, some of which can be worn for extended periods, has become a game-changer for people with chronic heart conditions. “These devices allow patients to track their heart rate and detect issues before symptoms arise,” says Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Thumbay University Hospital. This proactive approach empowers patients, facilitating timely interventions and improving health outcomes.

Dr Jayakeerthi Rao, Consultant in Cardiology, Electrophysiology, and Heart Failure at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Remote monitoring tools have also taken chronic heart disease management to another level. According to Dr Rao, congestion monitoring devices, which are currently being tested on heart failure patients, come in the form of simple, wearable stickers. These innovative tools offer real-time feedback on a patient’s condition, reducing the frequency of hospital readmissions by allowing for swift medical responses before emergencies occur. Activity monitors have a broader role as well, with data supporting that individuals who walk more than 7,500 steps per day enjoy improved cardiovascular and mental health.

But it’s not just the hardware driving this evolution — AI is taking centre stage in decoding the streams of data generated by these wearables. “The clinical integration of these technologies is still developing, but their potential in arrhythmia screening and remote heart failure management is undeniable,” believes Dr Ghannem. AI algorithms are increasingly adept at recognising the early signs of cardiovascular issues by analysing data from wearables, spotting anomalies that might go unnoticed in a traditional setting.

Wearable devices aren’t only for tracking — they’re also vital tools for intervention. Dr Rao explains that some wearables are now used for diagnosing hypertension, while others can record continuous blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels. This kind of monitoring is especially helpful for patients with conditions such as heart failure, where timely adjustments in medication or lifestyle changes can prevent severe complications.

The ability to remotely track a patient’s condition means healthcare is becoming more personalised and accessible. Dr R V L Gowthami, Specialist Cardiologist at Aster Specialty Clinic, says, “Remote monitoring tools allow for real-time tracking of vital signs, enabling early detection of issues in patients with chronic conditions. This improves outcomes and reduces the need for hospital readmissions.”

AI in cardiology

When it comes to saving lives, AI isn’t just a buzzword — it’s a heartbeat away from revolutionising cardiology. From streamlining diagnostics to optimising treatment plans, artificial intelligence is quickly becoming the cardiologist’s new best friend. While its integration into cardiology is still evolving, but the early results are promising.

“AI presents an opportunity to accelerate healthcare,” says Dr Rao. While still primarily used in imaging, its impact is undeniable. In cardiology, AI is already changing the game by enhancing image interpretation. “By combining AI with deep learning tools, we’re seeing improvements in pattern recognition for cardiac MRIs and CT scans,” Dr Rao explains. This not only leads to faster, more accurate diagnoses but also the development of 3D models of the heart. Imagine a digital twin of your heart, allowing doctors to catch issues before they become life-threatening.

Dr Karim Ghannem, Specialist Interventional Cardiologist at Thumbay University Hospital

But it’s not just about diagnostics. Dr Rao also highlights AI’s ability to analyse large data sets to identify high-risk individuals for cardiac events. Machine learning (ML) models sift through mountains of patient data, flagging early signs of potential heart problems, enabling targeted preventive strategies. “By identifying patients at high risk, we can intervene early and potentially save lives,” he claims.

Dr Gowthami sees AI as the key to personalising treatment plans. “AI helps predict disease progression and assists in crafting personalised care plans,” she says. By integrating AI into the workflow, cardiologists can streamline diagnostics and tailor treatments to each patient’s unique needs, boosting the accuracy of diagnoses and improving patient outcomes. “It’s not just about faster diagnoses; it’s about better care,” believes Dr Gowthami.

This AI-driven approach doesn’t stop at the individual patient level. It extends into emergency care, where time is everything. “When patients present with stroke symptoms, AI can analyse CT scans rapidly, spotting critical issues in seconds,” says Dr Ghannem. In a stroke situation, every minute counts, and by speeding up the diagnostic process, AI significantly reduces the risk of brain damage and other complications.

In daily practice, AI is also making its mark in routine procedures. “In echocardiography, AI automatically measures heart chamber sizes and evaluates pump function,” Dr Ghannem adds. This not only improves workflow efficiency but also gives clearer insights into a patient’s heart health. The result? More precise monitoring, earlier detection of issues, and better outcomes for patients.

Minimally invasive surgeries

When it comes to heart surgery, bigger isn’t always better. In fact, when it comes to incisions, smaller is winning the race. Minimally invasive heart surgeries are making waves in cardiac care, offering patients faster recovery times, less pain, and comparable — if not better — long-term success rates than traditional approaches. Say goodbye to those long, dramatic scars and hello to high-tech, precise interventions.

“Minimally invasive procedures represent the future of cardiology care,” believes Dr Rao. One of the most impressive breakthroughs in recent years is percutaneous valve replacement, particularly in the aortic valve via TAVI (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation). “The percutaneous approach, which started with the aortic valve, is now being applied to other valves,” he says. Procedures like TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair) and TEER (Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair) are giving patients quicker recovery times, fewer hospital stays, and reduced risk compared to open-heart surgery.

Dr R V L Gowthami, Aster Specialty Clinic

The shift toward minimally invasive techniques is driven by advancements in robotic-assisted surgeries and transcatheter technologies. Dr Gowthami highlights how robotic-assisted procedures and MIDCAB (Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass) offer significant improvements over traditional surgeries. “These methods result in less pain, shorter recovery times, and fewer complications,” she says, noting that the long-term success rates are often comparable or better than conventional open-heart surgeries.

In fact, some of these procedures are so effective that they are expanding treatment options for patients who may not have been eligible for surgery in the past. “For high-risk patients, minimally invasive techniques provide a much-needed alternative to conventional surgeries,” claims Dr Ghannem. Transcatheter procedures like TAVR allow doctors to replace aortic valves without cracking open the chest, significantly reducing trauma to the patient. “Patients benefit from smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, and quicker recovery times,” Dr Ghannem adds.

One of the biggest advantages of these techniques is how quickly patients can return to their normal lives. Traditional open-heart surgery often requires weeks, if not months, of recovery. In contrast, minimally invasive methods have patients back on their feet and returning to work in a fraction of that time. “Reduced pain, faster recovery, and fewer complications mean that patients don’t lose as many workdays and enjoy a better quality of life overall,” says Dr Rao.