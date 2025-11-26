The Haven by Meraki Developers delivers premium residences with modern amenities and tranquil living

Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group, said: “A home is one of life’s most meaningful investments as it is a place that shapes individuals, nurtures families, and strengthens communities. Every Meraki community is a testament to conscious design, refined living, lasting quality and a seamless journey that begins long before the keys are handed over. At Meraki, our vision is to create residences that not only provide comfort and pride of ownership but also enrich the spirit of those who live in them. With The Haven, we have sought to bring this vision to life, and I am deeply proud of the team behind this project and their unwavering dedication to excellence. We assure you of our commitment to deliver properties that stand out for their quality, elegance, and customer experience.”