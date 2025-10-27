The Art of Night Perfumes: A symphony of scent, memory, and identity

That notion of presence resonates with Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group. “Like the night, the perfume has to be full of possibilities,” he says. “A good night fragrance is layered, intimate, mysterious, and charged with potential.” He sees nighttime scents as more opulent and experimental — blending woods, resins, leather, incense, amber, and musk. “It should linger, soft but unmistakable, long after you’ve gone.”