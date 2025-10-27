The Art of Night Perfumes: A symphony of scent, memory, and identity

UAE perfumers reveal what sets night fragrances apart, why scent after dark tells a story
From oud-laced mysteries to musky trails that linger till dawn, UAE perfumers decode what makes an evening scent unforgettable and how the Middle East’s interpretation of night fragrance differs from the West.
Night perfumes carry weight. As the air cools and the world slows, their notes settle deeper and grow warmer. Scent becomes presence. In perfumery, dusk is a mood, and UAE perfumers describe evening fragrances as experiences that unfold quietly through the night, shaping how you feel and how you’re remembered.
Muhammed Ali Saeed Shaikh, CEO of Shaikh Mohammed Saeed Group, believes a great evening perfume is “an emotion captured in a bottle.” For him, depth meets grace through oud, amber, musk, and dark florals. “As the temperature drops, the fragrance reveals layers of warmth and sophistication,” he says. “A true night scent leaves a trail that feels both memorable and intimate.”
Bushra Iqbal, Managing Director and Perfumer at Khadlaj Perfumes, calls the night “the perfume’s playground.” “The true magic lies in how a fragrance dances in the night air,” she says. For her, intensity is only half the story, the rest is transformation.
Her men’s range, from Shiyaaka Shadow to Zayaan Gold, blends woody sophistication with confidence, while women’s fragrances like Cream Velvet and Nafais Sharq embrace sensuality. “Night perfumes are an experience, a statement, a mood,” she says.
For Al Haramain Perfumes’ CEO Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, the right scent should make you feel alive. “An evening perfume carries anticipation, it grows and evolves as the hours pass,” he says. “A great evening fragrance doesn’t shout, it whispers confidence and mystery. It becomes part of the night itself.”
That notion of presence resonates with Mustafa Firoz, Managing Director of My Perfumes Group. “Like the night, the perfume has to be full of possibilities,” he says. “A good night fragrance is layered, intimate, mysterious, and charged with potential.” He sees nighttime scents as more opulent and experimental — blending woods, resins, leather, incense, amber, and musk. “It should linger, soft but unmistakable, long after you’ve gone.”
Imran Fazlani, Founder and Managing Director of Afnan Perfumes, describes evening fragrances as “stories told through scent.” “It’s not just about the ingredients,” he says. “It’s how the fragrance makes you feel as the night unfolds.” His creations like Supremacy Collector’s and 9PM Elixir, he explains, are designed to embody confidence and timeless allure.
For AMD Perfumes’ Creative Director, Hisham Junaid Dhamma, it’s all about harmony. “A truly great evening scent isn’t defined by one thing; it’s the balance between composition, mood, and presence,” he says. “It should bloom slowly, not too sharp upfront, but evolving beautifully through the hours.” To him, “A great evening scent doesn’t just smell beautiful, it feels like an experience unfolding in candlelight.”
Abdul Rahim, Creative Director of Lattafa Perfumes, roots this sensory richness in cultural rhythm. “In the Middle East, fragrance is more than adornment, it’s ritual and memory,” he says. “Here, night perfumes aren’t heavy or cold; they are warm, sensual, diffusive, and full of life.”
And for Faridah Ajmal, Founder-Director of Faridah Ajmal Perfumes, a true evening scent is all about composition and character. “They are built on warm, heavy base notes that develop slowly over time,” she says. “Woody notes bring sophistication, amber and myrrh add depth, and musk lends intimacy.” For her, a great evening perfume should mirror the moment — be it formal, romantic, or unhurried.
These ideas go beyond the bottle. In the UAE, scent moves past style and becomes part of daily life, woven into gatherings, rituals, and the rhythm of the night.
In the UAE, scent is part of everyday life. It fills homes and gatherings at night. People wear perfume to feel good and to show care for those around them. It’s a habit that’s social, personal, and deeply rooted in tradition.
Shaikh calls perfume “a language of identity and presence.” “Nighttime fragrances are not just accessories; they are statements of tradition and prestige,” he says. “Unlike the Western preference for subtle evening notes, the Middle Eastern palette celebrates boldness — oud, rose, amber, and smoke — that fill the air with charisma and heritage.”
Iqbal sees scent as cultural storytelling. “In the Middle East, fragrance is more than a personal accessory — it’s an expression of culture, mood, and social presence,” she says. Emiratis, she explains, embrace layering — combining bukhoor, oud oils, and sprays to craft a signature nocturnal aura.
“The night here is interpreted through layers,” she says. “Perfume, incense, and oils create an immersive experience of elegance and individuality.”
For Rahman, scent in the UAE is tied to social ritual. “Fragrance is woven into daily life — an extension of hospitality,” he says. “In the West, evening scents are intimate or romantic. Here, they’re social, designed to be felt, not just noticed.”
Firoz views perfume as a living heritage. “Perfume is a way of life here,” he says. “From birth to death, it anchors our traditions.” He contrasts the Western use of perfume as a fashion statement with the Emirati view of it as identity. “It’s an heirloom — a symbol of social status, spirituality, and pride.”
Fazlani calls it a reflection of confidence. “In the Middle East, fragrance reflects mood, character, and presence,” he says. “Western evening perfumes lean toward subtlety and softness. Here, we celebrate intensity — oud, amber, and spice that own the room.”
Ajmal connects this intensity to ritual. “Across the GCC, burning incense and oud before gatherings is both tradition and art,” she says. “Evening fragrances here are crafted for strength, complexity, and sillage.” For her, luxury lies in longevity, “a fragrance that creates mystery and elegance while lasting through the night.”
Dhamma explains the cultural nuance plainly: “In the West, an evening perfume is tied to occasion — romance or glamour. In the UAE, it’s ritual,” he says. “Night scents here are opulent and resonant — oud, amber, musk, incense — layered through smoke and oil. They’re not worn, they’re performed.”
And Rahim distills it all into one thought: “For UAE consumers, nighttime isn’t just a time of day, it’s a state of being,” he says. “Yara, with creamy orchid, jasmine, and vanilla wrapped in musk, captures that radiance. It’s poetry in the air.”
