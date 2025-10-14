Teaching students to tackle real-world challenges and make a difference

How is your school rethinking curricula to balance core academics with emerging skills like AI literacy, sustainability, and entrepreneurship?

At Dunes International School, we design learning around our students, helping them explore, grow and make sense of the world they live in. While we maintain strong foundations in mathematics, languages and sciences, we integrate skills such as AI, sustainability and entrepreneurship across the curriculum.

Our students engage in hands-on innovation challenges, design solutions to environmental problems and develop entrepreneurial projects that teach them to think creatively and apply their knowledge in meaningful ways.

This approach ensures they are not just learning content, but gaining the confidence, problem-solving skills and curiosity to tackle real-world challenges and make a difference.

In what ways are project-based or experiential learning methods helping students connect theory with real-world applications?

We believe learning truly comes alive when students can apply knowledge to tangible challenges. From creating sustainable gardens to leading interdisciplinary projects, our students constantly move from theory to practice.

Through hands-on projects in science, technology and community initiatives, students learn to try out ideas, see what works and make adjustments, gaining a deeper understanding and discovering how classroom learning can have a real impact beyond school.

How does your school ensure students remain adaptable in an era where many future careers don’t yet exist?

Adaptability is one of the most vital skills we nurture. In our classrooms, students are encouraged to experiment, reflect and approach challenges with resilience. We create learning experiences that challenge students to think in different ways and solve problems from multiple perspectives.

By valuing curiosity, risk-taking and creative thinking over memorisation, we cultivate learners who are flexible, confident and capable of navigating uncertainty.

Our goal is not just to prepare students for today’s jobs, but to give them the confidence and skills to succeed in a future full of possibilities we can’t yet foresee.

How do you leverage technology, such as AI tools, digital platforms, or virtual labs, to personalise learning for students?

Technology is an enabler, not a replacement for thoughtful teaching. At Dunes, we integrate digital tools to personalise learning pathways, allowing students to explore topics at their own pace, receive immediate feedback and pursue their interests.

AI-powered learning platforms and coding initiatives create opportunities for students to experiment and solve problems in ways that are meaningful to them.

This approach ensures each student can take ownership of their learning and pursue challenges that match their interests and abilities.

How does your school embed critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving into academic pathways?

Our classrooms are spaces where students think, question and create. Students are encouraged to question assumptions, analyse situations criticall, and explore multiple solutions before settling on the best approach.

We deliberately design projects and discussions that require reflection, iteration, and collaboration. Across subjects — whether literature, STEM or the arts — students are guided to think strategically, reason independently, and innovate confidently.

The aim is not just to produce knowledgeable students but to nurture thinkers and creators who can approach complex problems with confidence.

What partnerships with industries, universities, or community organisations are helping your school better prepare students for future careers?

We view learning as a bridge between school and society. By collaborating with industry experts, universities and community organizations, we expose students to real-world contexts that complement classroom learning.

These partnerships create opportunities for mentorship, collaborative projects and experiential learning, helping students understand the relevance of their education and inspiring them to aim higher.

They also allow us to continuously innovate our programs, ensuring that our graduates are not only academically competent but equipped with the skills and mindset to contribute meaningfully to the world.

Closing Note