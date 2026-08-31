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TCMAIH: Preparing professionals to contribute to tech-enabled health systems

Specialised programmes aligning health management, economics and digital innovation

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Professor Amir Zeid, Dean, TCMAIH
Professor Amir Zeid, Dean, TCMAIH

What is the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare (TCMAIH)?

Located at Gulf Medical University (GMU) in Ajman, UAE, the Thumbay College of Management and AI in Healthcare (TCMAIH) is a specialised college focused on the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

It brings together healthcare management, health economics, artificial intelligence, and digital health to prepare future professionals to contribute effectively to technology-enabled healthcare systems.

Why was TCMAIH established?

Healthcare is rapidly evolving through digital transformation, AI, data analytics, and changing management needs. TCMAIH was established to prepare professionals who can bridge healthcare, management, economics, and emerging technologies.

What degree programmes are offered at TCMAIH?

TCMAIH offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes designed to prepare students for emerging roles across healthcare management, economics, artificial intelligence, and health informatics.

Undergraduate Programmes

  • Bachelor of Science in Applied AI in Healthcare (BSc.AIH)

  • Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Management and Economics (BSc.HME)

Postgraduate Programmes

  • Master in AI and Health Informatics (MAIHI)

  • Master in Healthcare Management and Economics (MHME)

What makes studying at TCMAIH unique?

Students benefit from being part of Gulf Medical University’s Academic Health System and the wider Thumbay healthcare ecosystem.

What are the career opportunities for graduates?

Graduates can pursue diverse career opportunities across healthcare organisations, health-tech companies, government entities, insurance organisations, consulting firms, and research institutions.

How can prospective students apply?

Admissions enquiries and applications can be submitted directly through the official Gulf Medical University website (gmu.ac.ae) or by reaching out to the GMU Admissions Office in Ajman, UAE.

Prof. Amir Zeid, Dean, TCMAIH

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