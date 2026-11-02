Sunita Bhambhani Shah: Navigating global trade challenges, empowering women in logistics

MEPL International eyes global growth with strategic alliances and tailored solutions
What is your vision for expanding MEPL International’s global footprint, and which emerging markets offer the greatest opportunities for growth?
Our vision is to grow through dependable international reach with strategic business alliances and product developments. At MEPL International, we focus on identifying markets where customers need responsive freight solutions and strong local knowledge. Emerging trade corridors present opportunities, but market selection must follow customer demands and future vision. Since the complexities vary from country to country, the solutions must be dynamic, which is precisely what makes the market so compelling.
MEPL thrives on these challenges, complex routes, customised solutions, and difficult markets; these are our expertise. My priority is to build MEPL into a global brand capable of delivering consistent service across borders.
How are shifting global trade routes, geopolitical uncertainties and evolving customer expectations reshaping international logistics, and how is MEPL responding?
Global logistics now demands far greater agility. Trade disruptions and geopolitical uncertainties with uncertain transit conditions can quickly affect cost, routing and delivery expectations.
International trade and the logistics industry go hand in hand. In the forever evolving global situation, customers want clear communication and practical alternatives, not simply a freight quotation.
Understanding the trade flows allows us to determine what to focus on and how to structure our solutions. We handle a wide range of products, from engineering and industrial goods to FMCG & oil and gas products.
Good logistics management means anticipating complications early and protecting customer confidence when conditions change.
When we compare regions, each operates differently from the others, and each presents a unique set of challenges. There is never a simple, singular solution. What makes logistics particularly interesting is that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each shipment requires a tailored approach.
MEPL is home to many products like logistics services in air/ sea/land/warehousing/ multimodal/ NVOCC/container trading. This gives us a stronger platform to offer a mix of multimodal solutions to our clients. We cater to global clients, specialising in GCC, CIS & Eurasia.
Looking ahead to 2027, our focus is on offering diversified logistics solutions and differentiated value propositions.
In an increasingly competitive freight forwarding industry, how do you turn international partnerships into a sustainable business advantage?
A partnership has real value only when it improves what the customer experiences. Our collaborations overseas are driven by our vision of business expansions, with better services to our customers.
We invest in trusted and sustainable partnerships driven by the common aim of customer satisfaction.
How are digitalisation, AI and smarter supply chain solutions influencing MEPL International’s strategy for operational efficiency and customer experience?
Technology offers enormous potential to improve shipment visibility, documentation, communication and decision-making. AI may also help the industry anticipate delays and identify more efficient options.
For MEPL, the important question is where such solutions can genuinely support our teams and customers. Digital progress should strengthen accuracy, responsiveness and coordination rather than replacing personal accountability. Our strategic focus remains on combining smarter processes with experienced people who can resolve exceptions and maintain trusted relationships.
As a woman leader in global logistics, what challenges have shaped your leadership journey, and what impact do you aspire to create for the next generation of women in business?
International logistics requires confidence, adaptability and the ability to work with people across cultures, time zones and business practices.
These demands have shaped how I lead: listen carefully, communicate clearly and build credibility through consistent delivery.
I love to study different markets. I believe when you study product flows, the logistics opportunities automatically become evident. My life revolves around handling complex market/ product/ routes/ clients to balancing my family time/responsibilities.
I believe women can contribute strongly to the commercial and operational sides of this industry. I hope the next generation sees global logistics as a field where they can gain expertise, build businesses, evolve with better solution oriented leadership qualities, and create opportunities for others.