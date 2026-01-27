SSVM: Pioneering excellence and leadership in education across Tamil Nadu

Founded in 1998, the SSVM Group of Institutions has risen from humble beginnings as a play school with 25 learners into a distinguished educational constellation of 20 schools across Tiruppur, Nambiyur, Coimbatore, and Mettupalayam. Guided by the visionary leadership of Dr Manimekalai Mohan, SSVM has emerged as a benchmark of academic distinction, dedicated to developing intellectual acuity, eloquent communication, ethical values, and globally relevant leadership.