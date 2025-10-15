Sophos makes better cybersecurity outcomes accessible

As the UAE strengthens its global standing in cybersecurity, how does Sophos view its role in shaping the nation’s broader digital transformation journey?

Cybersecurity drives the UAE’s vision for a secure and resilient digital economy. At Sophos, we are committed to advancing this agenda by helping organisations protect their entire digital journey by balancing prevention and resilience with the expertise required for modern cyber operations. Through our AI-driven Sophos Central platform and 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, we enable enterprises to detect, respond to, and neutralise threats with speed and precision.

This raises the security baseline across such core sectors as government, finance, manufacturing, and by extension helps to improve supply chain resiliency. Our investment in a local UAE data centre reinforces our commitment to data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and enhanced protection for critical sectors.

According to the Sophos State of Ransomware 2025 report, 49 per cent of UAE organisations experienced ransomware incidents, underscoring the growing need for advanced cyber resilience. By combining global threat intelligence with local expertise, Sophos is helping to secure the UAE’s digital infrastructure and enable innovation to advance safely and sustainably.

How is the integration of Secureworks progressing within Sophos, and what early benefits are enterprise security teams seeing from it?

The integration is going exceptionally well — we’re thrilled with how quickly and effectively the Secureworks team, platform, and capabilities have come together with Sophos. It’s rare in M&A to move this quickly and retain this much talent, but the cultural alignment between our teams has made that possible. We’re excited about what this progress has enabled for our customers and partners, especially in the enterprise segment.

One of the clearest signals of early traction: Sophos Endpoint is now integrated with Taegis XDR and MDR. That’s a big win for security teams looking to consolidate technology, reduce operational inefficiencies and cost, and improve their security posture. We’re already seeing customers respond positively to the streamlined workflows and improved visibility and security that this tighter integration creates. We’ve also launched new advisory services — something Secureworks had built deep expertise in — which is an important step toward our plans to allow organisations to access strategic security guidance even if they don’t have a CISO.

What single strategic priority should enterprise security leaders focus on in 2025?

Master the basics, because few other efforts will deliver an equivalent ROI. There are indeed sophisticated threat actors out there capable of producing 0days and other types of exotic attacks, but the vast majority of victims fall to something fairly pedestrian that allows an attacker to gain purchase: an exposed remote access endpoint, an asset with missing or misconfigured endpoint protection, non-pervasive use of multi-factor authentication, an obsolete service account with too much privilege, failure to properly respond to alerts being generated by security controls, social engineering against our human, and soon, digital / agentic workers.