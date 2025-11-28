GOLD/FOREX
Smart Zone: The growth partner fuelling the UAE’s business boom

Over the past 15 years, Smart Zone has helped launch more than 35,000 companies

GN Focus Report
Varoon Sinha, Founder, Smart Zone and Mahima Sharma, Managing Partner, Smart Zone.
For over a decade, the UAE has positioned itself as one of the world’s most dynamic environments for entrepreneurship, powered by a network of free zones, forward-thinking regulation, and a national mandate to attract global talent and investment.

The result is an ecosystem built on speed, clarity, and scalability ­— one where businesses are not only easy to start, but primed to grow without limits.

As the UAE’s economic landscape has expanded, so too has the role of strategic advisors. Today’s entrepreneurs face a far more sophisticated environment than they did 15 years ago. From compliance to cross-border structuring, banking readiness to tax planning, companies need partners who understand this ecosystem deeply and can guide them through it with confidence.

Smart Zone is one such partner. Over the past 15 years, the business setup consultancy has helped launch more than 35,000 companies, supporting founders across free zones, mainland jurisdictions, and offshore structures. What sets Smart Zone apart is its advisory-first approach; ensuring entrepreneurs not only incorporate their business, but understand how to leverage the UAE’s regulatory advantages to scale regionally and globally.

As free zones continue to evolve into sector-specific power hubs - spanning innovation, trade, finance, technology, media, and manufacturing - Smart Zone has continually expanded its capabilities. Today, its portfolio includes corporate structuring, banking facilitation, tax and accounting services, visa processing, post-setup & marketing support, and AI-driven platforms that streamline onboarding and compliance.

In an ecosystem designed for unlimited growth, Smart Zone plays the role of enabler — helping founders navigate complexity, remove friction, and build with long-term clarity. Its track record reflects not just the UAE’s progress, but its potential.

As the country prepares for its next phase of economic expansion, Smart Zone stands ready to support the next generation of global entrepreneurs — proving that in the UAE, growth truly has no limits.

