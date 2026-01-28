Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak attends PACE Group’s 25th Anniversary celebration in Dubai

On this occasion, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak stated that Dr. Ibrahim Haji first arrived in the UAE in October 1966, nearly sixty years ago, and throughout his life made significant and lasting contributions to the country and to the world. He added that among Dr. Haji’s most important achievements was the establishment of the PACE Group twenty-five years ago, noting that this milestone stands as a living testament to the continuity of his vision and legacy. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak explained that the celebration held this evening genuinely reflects pride and gratitude for Dr. Haji’s deep and steadfast commitment to shaping the future of young people through education.