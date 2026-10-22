Shaping the future of parenting with Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026

■ What is the vision behind Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026, and how is NAC Fairs positioning the event as a leading platform for the region’s growing baby, children’s and parenting industry?

The vision behind Baby & Kids Expo has always been to create a meaningful platform that brings families, trusted experts, brands and services together at every stage of the parenting journey. As a mother raising a family in Dubai, I understood first-hand how valuable it is to have access to reliable information, the right products and a supportive community, particularly when you are navigating parenthood away from your wider family network. That personal experience was one of the inspirations behind the Expo.

The evolution from The Baby Expo to Baby & Kids Expo in 2026 reflects feedback from exhibitors and parents, expanding beyond pregnancy and infancy to support families through the pre-teen years. Bringing together parents, healthcare professionals, educators, retailers and industry leaders under one roof - the Expo is more than a shopping exhibition.

Aligning with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, the Expo focuses on family wellbeing, early childhood development and creating meaningful connections that support future generations. Set to welcome over 450 brands and an expected 17,000+ visitors, the event continues to strengthen its position as a leading international platform.

■ What are the biggest highlights of this year’s edition, and what exciting experiences, product innovations and attractions can visitors and families look forward to?

The 2026 edition is the biggest and most comprehensive yet, spanning 15,500 sqm with over 450 baby, child and toy brands, including Medcare, Momcozy, Stokke, Pampers, Aster Pharmacy, Mediclinic, Crayola, Babyshop, Tommee Tippee, Cybex and Mumzworld.

Visitors can discover products across maternity, baby care, toys, education, health and family well-being, alongside exclusive event offers, giveaways, live entertainment and interactive family activities. They will also have access to expert-led parenting workshops and guidance from healthcare professionals, alongside activities designed for children of different ages.

Our three summits are another major highlight. The inaugural She Leads Summit on 22 October explores motherhood, identity, confidence, health and women’s leadership, featuring speakers including Kate Ferdinand and Noona Nafousi. The NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit examines innovation, AI and the changing retail landscape, while the Early Learning Summit on 23 October focuses on child development, inclusive education and responsible AI. Together, they make the Expo a destination for both practical family needs and expert-led learning.

■ How is the UAE’s evolving parenting landscape, rising demand for premium childcare products and growing emphasis on child development creating new opportunities for businesses in this sector?

Families are increasingly considering not just what they need today, but what will support their children’s safety, development and well-being over time. This creates opportunities across premium childcare, educational products, technology-enabled solutions and family-focused services.

Parents also have access to more information than ever, making trust and informed decision-making increasingly important. Businesses that combine quality and innovation with clear guidance and genuine value can build stronger relationships with consumers. The opportunity extends beyond infancy, with products and services supporting families through different stages of childhood.

■ How does Baby & Kids Expo Dubai bring together international brands, regional businesses and emerging entrepreneurs, and what opportunities does it offer exhibitors to expand their market presence?

The Expo provides a meeting point for international brands, regional retailers, healthcare providers and emerging businesses to engage directly with families and industry professionals. Exhibitors can showcase products, understand consumer preferences, build awareness and develop valuable commercial relationships.

Our B2B focus is strengthened by the NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit, which brings decision-makers together to discuss market trends, innovation and growth opportunities. The commercial potential is demonstrated by our 2025 edition, which welcomed 14,814 visitors and facilitated more than US$7 million in trade deals. Having expanded into Saudi Arabia in 2025, we are also building opportunities for businesses looking to reach audiences across the wider GCC.

■ With parents increasingly prioritising safety, sustainability, technology and convenience, which emerging trends and innovations do you expect to take centre stage at this year’s exhibition?

Safety, quality and practicality remain central to purchasing decisions, while parents are increasingly interested in solutions that make everyday family life easier. We expect strong interest in innovative childcare products, educational toys and play-based learning, alongside products supporting children’s cognitive, emotional and physical development.

Sustainability is also an important consideration, particularly durability, responsible consumption and long-term value. Technology will feature prominently in our industry discussions, including how AI may influence retail and early education. Ultimately, we want visitors to experience innovations firsthand, speak directly with brands and access expert guidance to make informed choices for their families.

■ As chief organisers, what ambitions does NAC Fairs have for the long-term growth of Baby & Kids Expo Dubai, and why should families, industry professionals and prospective exhibitors make attending the October 22–24 event a priority?

The long-term ambition is to continue developing Baby & Kids Expo into a comprehensive international platform that grows alongside families, connecting them with trusted brands, expert knowledge and valuable support networks.

Building on the success of previous editions and the expansion into Saudi Arabia, the focus is on strengthening regional industry connections and creating further opportunities for businesses and exhibitors. The introduction of the She Leads and Early Learning Summits reflects the Expo’s commitment to expanding beyond retail, creating meaningful conversations around motherhood, education, women’s empowerment and family well-being.

For families, the Expo offers three days to discover products, access expert advice, enjoy exclusive offers and connect with a supportive community. For exhibitors and industry professionals, it provides direct consumer engagement, business networking and insight into a changing market.