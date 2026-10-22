Shaping the future of parenting with Baby & Kids Expo Dubai 2026

An exclusive interview with Ashleigh Lloyd, Co-Founder, Baby & Kids Expo
The vision behind Baby & Kids Expo has always been to create a meaningful platform that brings families, trusted experts, brands and services together at every stage of the parenting journey. As a mother raising a family in Dubai, I understood first-hand how valuable it is to have access to reliable information, the right products and a supportive community, particularly when you are navigating parenthood away from your wider family network. That personal experience was one of the inspirations behind the Expo.
The evolution from The Baby Expo to Baby & Kids Expo in 2026 reflects feedback from exhibitors and parents, expanding beyond pregnancy and infancy to support families through the pre-teen years. Bringing together parents, healthcare professionals, educators, retailers and industry leaders under one roof - the Expo is more than a shopping exhibition.
Aligning with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026, the Expo focuses on family wellbeing, early childhood development and creating meaningful connections that support future generations. Set to welcome over 450 brands and an expected 17,000+ visitors, the event continues to strengthen its position as a leading international platform.
The 2026 edition is the biggest and most comprehensive yet, spanning 15,500 sqm with over 450 baby, child and toy brands, including Medcare, Momcozy, Stokke, Pampers, Aster Pharmacy, Mediclinic, Crayola, Babyshop, Tommee Tippee, Cybex and Mumzworld.
Visitors can discover products across maternity, baby care, toys, education, health and family well-being, alongside exclusive event offers, giveaways, live entertainment and interactive family activities. They will also have access to expert-led parenting workshops and guidance from healthcare professionals, alongside activities designed for children of different ages.
Our three summits are another major highlight. The inaugural She Leads Summit on 22 October explores motherhood, identity, confidence, health and women’s leadership, featuring speakers including Kate Ferdinand and Noona Nafousi. The NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit examines innovation, AI and the changing retail landscape, while the Early Learning Summit on 23 October focuses on child development, inclusive education and responsible AI. Together, they make the Expo a destination for both practical family needs and expert-led learning.
Families are increasingly considering not just what they need today, but what will support their children’s safety, development and well-being over time. This creates opportunities across premium childcare, educational products, technology-enabled solutions and family-focused services.
Parents also have access to more information than ever, making trust and informed decision-making increasingly important. Businesses that combine quality and innovation with clear guidance and genuine value can build stronger relationships with consumers. The opportunity extends beyond infancy, with products and services supporting families through different stages of childhood.
The Expo provides a meeting point for international brands, regional retailers, healthcare providers and emerging businesses to engage directly with families and industry professionals. Exhibitors can showcase products, understand consumer preferences, build awareness and develop valuable commercial relationships.
Our B2B focus is strengthened by the NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit, which brings decision-makers together to discuss market trends, innovation and growth opportunities. The commercial potential is demonstrated by our 2025 edition, which welcomed 14,814 visitors and facilitated more than US$7 million in trade deals. Having expanded into Saudi Arabia in 2025, we are also building opportunities for businesses looking to reach audiences across the wider GCC.
Safety, quality and practicality remain central to purchasing decisions, while parents are increasingly interested in solutions that make everyday family life easier. We expect strong interest in innovative childcare products, educational toys and play-based learning, alongside products supporting children’s cognitive, emotional and physical development.
Sustainability is also an important consideration, particularly durability, responsible consumption and long-term value. Technology will feature prominently in our industry discussions, including how AI may influence retail and early education. Ultimately, we want visitors to experience innovations firsthand, speak directly with brands and access expert guidance to make informed choices for their families.
The long-term ambition is to continue developing Baby & Kids Expo into a comprehensive international platform that grows alongside families, connecting them with trusted brands, expert knowledge and valuable support networks.
Building on the success of previous editions and the expansion into Saudi Arabia, the focus is on strengthening regional industry connections and creating further opportunities for businesses and exhibitors. The introduction of the She Leads and Early Learning Summits reflects the Expo’s commitment to expanding beyond retail, creating meaningful conversations around motherhood, education, women’s empowerment and family well-being.
For families, the Expo offers three days to discover products, access expert advice, enjoy exclusive offers and connect with a supportive community. For exhibitors and industry professionals, it provides direct consumer engagement, business networking and insight into a changing market.
Taking place from 22–24 October at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City, this year’s event is particularly meaningful as the UAE celebrates the Year of the Family. We want to help families feel better informed and supported, while bringing together the people and businesses helping shape the next generation.
From redefining modern womanhood and challenging perspectives on success to exploring the forces transforming the family economy and shaping the next generation of children, Baby & Kids Expo Dubai will bring together leading voices across business, well-being and education from 22–24 October at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The 2026 programme will feature three dedicated summits, exploring the experiences shaping modern family life, the businesses responding to evolving consumer needs, and the educational foundations supporting the next generation.
She Leads Summit: Redefining success, identity and ambition
Taking place on 22 October on the Medcare & Aster Pharmacy Main Stage, the She Leads Summit will feature a mix of women from the business, healthcare, media, entrepreneurship, HR and other sectors, promising a day of candid conversations around leadership, ambition, well-being, and personal growth. Designed for women at every stage of their careers, the summit will explore what success looks like on an individual level, while addressing the realities of navigating motherhood, career transitions, and major changes in life. A headline conversation with Kate Ferdinand, titled Becoming Who You Are, will explore identity, motherhood, blended families, relationships, confidence and finding yourself through different chapters of life. Later in the day, Noona Nafousi, Founder and Executive Coach of Neo Noor, will lead The Power of Her Voice, exploring confidence, courage, boundaries and the ability to speak up, challenge expectations and own one’s influence. Speakers across the programme include Dr Shanila Laiju, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres; Paria Ghorashi, Founder & CEO, PGPM, Serial Entrepreneur & Startup Mentor; Donna Howarth, Founder & CEO of the Middle East Menopause Organisation; Nina Zandnia, media personality, TV entrepreneur and United Nations Speaker, Hope-Amel Founder, Abbie Kadom and Azza Zarour, Founder of Poco Loco by Azza, Singer & Lifestyle content creator.
NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit
Also taking place on 22 October , NextGen: Industry Leaders Summit will host CEOs, founders, and senior decision-makers from across the baby, kids, and toy sectors to examine the forces reshaping the family-focused economy. The summit will look beyond immediate retail trends to consider how changing consumer expectations, technology, innovation, and new approaches to family life are influencing the future of the industry. Opening with Jack Stratten, Director at Insider Trends, and his keynote, The New Childhood Economy, the programme will feature Massimiliano Spalazzi, Group CEO of Mumzworld; Irfan Porbanderwalla, CEO, India, Middle East & Africa at Cybex; Samir Misra, SVP and Head of Retail at Babyshop; Wael Sinno, CEO and Chairman of Toy Market Group – Levant and Paul Nakhle, CEO of Berytrade, and Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us.
Early Learning Summit
Launching on 23 October, the inaugural Early Learning Summit will bring together education authorities, educators, nursery operators, researchers and specialists to explore how early childhood environments can better support children’s development and family wellbeing.
The programme will feature Ali Aljneibi, Strategy Success Director at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, delivering Building the Foundations of the Future – The Aspirational Child. Meanwhile, Ebtisam Al-Beiti, Senior Specialist of Quality Improvement at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), will examine global benchmarks in early learning and the importance of the first 1,000 days.
Further contributions will come from Mazen Abdallah, Head of Education for MENA at Google, and Prof. Dr Kay Gallagher, Professor of Language Education at Emirates College for Advanced Education, alongside education leaders, psychologists and early childhood development specialists. Sessions will address quality in early years education, the relationship between care and development, responsible AI in education, play and curiosity, inclusive learning environments, workforce development and stronger partnerships between families and educational settings.
When: October 22 - 24, 2026
Where: Dubai Exhibition Centre
What: Three days of industry-led summits, access to more than 450 retail brands, and interactive family experiences
Tickets for The Baby & Kids Expo 2026 are now on sale from: https://tickets.virginmegastore.me/ae/event/31179/family/the-baby-and-kids-expo