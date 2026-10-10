SEYPEC charts regional growth with strategic partnerships, sustainability goals

I can see it through SEYPEC: Seychelles is moving forward at a pace I did not expect, and we need investors. We need investment that also helps us protect our heritage, including the environment and the blue economy, as well as renewable energy. This is the right time to invest in Seychelles because the country is looking toward new innovations. The government is supporting this direction, encouraging youth to take up new programmes and start businesses. Our reputation supports that. As SEYPEC strengthens its reputation, it also reflects positively on the country.