SEYPEC charts regional growth with strategic partnerships, sustainability goals

Seychelles’ state fuel company deepens UAE supply ties, targeting sustainable growth
The Seychelles’ state oil company, SEYPEC, is key to the national economy. Its infrastructure holds supplies sufficient to cover up to six months of local demand as part of its role supporting fuel security and affordability. Those priorities inform its current strategy, which sees the company deepening ties with the UAE and adding sourcing options in East Africa.
In parallel, the 2026 to 2030 plan aims to raise SEYPEC’s regional profile, backed by operational upgrades, new partnerships and succession planning to ensure continuity. The company is also investing in solar power and has moved to low-sulphur fuel as marine standards shift. In this interview, CEO Captain Adrian Mondon outlines his key goals for SEYPEC’s future.
What defines SEYPEC’s regional strategy and priorities today?
SEYPEC has a strategic plan for 2026–2030, and one of our aims is to make the company more visible within the Western Indian Ocean. We want to be one of the most influential oil companies in the region, a leader in oil and gas through cost-effective, sustainable and strategic growth.
At present, the UAE is our sole supplier of some petroleum products, except for LPG, and we are looking ahead to strengthen contingency plans. We are working on a business continuity plan, and the UAE will continue to play a role because it offers the possibility of diversifying suppliers.
We want to be one of the most influential oil companies in the region.Adrian Mondon
We have also aimed for more collaboration with East African countries, places such as Zanzibar and Mozambique.
How are you strengthening talent development and succession planning?
We are paying close attention to human development. SEYPEC has a high retention rate, which we are very proud of, and we want to continue developing our people through training programmes and on-the-job experience, so we have succession plans in place across all departments.
This is not only about the strategy itself, but also about having a long-term plan over the next 20 years to build people into their roles so that, if someone leaves the company or something happens, we have a direct succession plan aligned with our strategy.
I believe we have the resources, not only human resources, to raise the level of management in Seychelles to an international standard. By doing this within SEYPEC, we can set an example for other companies in Seychelles and serve as a flag bearer as we move ahead.
Why should UAE investors consider Seychelles?
I can see it through SEYPEC: Seychelles is moving forward at a pace I did not expect, and we need investors. We need investment that also helps us protect our heritage, including the environment and the blue economy, as well as renewable energy. This is the right time to invest in Seychelles because the country is looking toward new innovations. The government is supporting this direction, encouraging youth to take up new programmes and start businesses. Our reputation supports that. As SEYPEC strengthens its reputation, it also reflects positively on the country.