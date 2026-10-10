GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Seychelles: A rising investment hub with record growth and global appeal

Luxury developments and energy projects reshape Seychelles' investment landscape

Last updated:
GN Focus Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Seychelles: A rising investment hub with record growth and global appeal

Why Invest in Seychelles

INTRO: 6/6 WORDS (49/48 CHARS) Seychelles turns exclusivity into investor appeal

TEXT: (1118/1116 CHARS)

The economy of Seychelles grew at 5.8% in 2025 according to the latest World Bank estimates, driven by record tourist arrivals. The country consistently records Africa’s highest GDP per capita. "Seychelles is a strong economy, with year-on-year growth and clear opportunities for investment,” says Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow.

Beyond its world-class tourism brand, Seychelles offers political stability, an Indian Ocean location and air links across the Gulf, Africa, Europe and Asia. That supports investment in luxury hotels, branded residences, marinas and services.

Energy is also emerging as a key opening. A $35 million renewable energy programme, backed by the World Bank and the Green Climate Fund, is set to attract private capital into solar power generation, battery storage and grid upgrades over the medium term.

Seychelles also offers a clear policy for foreign investors, including 100% ownership in most sectors, tax holidays and work permits for international staff. The process is supported by the Seychelles Investment Board, established more than 20 years ago.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The case involved a resident who was born in the UAE and lives in the country with his family.

UAE court cancels deportation of resident in drug case

3m read
Ajman court acquits woman after WhatsApp evidence was questioned

Ajman court clears woman as WhatsApp evidence in doubt

5m read
A criminal lab test confirmed the presence of the drug. Image of court gavel used for illustrative purpose only.

Father loses court appeal over child's travel order

2m read
Players have six attempts to guess a hidden five-letter word. After each guess, the game provides feedback by highlighting letter

Still Word-ling? 10 troubling words that broke fans

5m read