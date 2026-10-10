Seychelles: A rising investment hub with record growth and global appeal

Luxury developments and energy projects reshape Seychelles' investment landscape
Why Invest in Seychelles
INTRO: 6/6 WORDS (49/48 CHARS) Seychelles turns exclusivity into investor appeal
TEXT: (1118/1116 CHARS)
The economy of Seychelles grew at 5.8% in 2025 according to the latest World Bank estimates, driven by record tourist arrivals. The country consistently records Africa’s highest GDP per capita. "Seychelles is a strong economy, with year-on-year growth and clear opportunities for investment,” says Minister for Fisheries, Agriculture and Blue Economy Wallace Cosgrow.
Beyond its world-class tourism brand, Seychelles offers political stability, an Indian Ocean location and air links across the Gulf, Africa, Europe and Asia. That supports investment in luxury hotels, branded residences, marinas and services.
Energy is also emerging as a key opening. A $35 million renewable energy programme, backed by the World Bank and the Green Climate Fund, is set to attract private capital into solar power generation, battery storage and grid upgrades over the medium term.
Seychelles also offers a clear policy for foreign investors, including 100% ownership in most sectors, tax holidays and work permits for international staff. The process is supported by the Seychelles Investment Board, established more than 20 years ago.