Roula Jbour: How ARCHIFORM redefines home renovations with a focus on wellbeing

How ARCHIFORM Redefines Home Renovations with a Focus on Wellbeing
How did your background in healthcare inspire your transition into interior design, and what entrepreneurial vision drives ARCHIFORM?
My healthcare background shaped my understanding of how our surroundings influence wellbeing. When I pursued formal training in interior design, I saw an opportunity to combine creativity with this perspective. Through ARCHIFORM, I focus on home renovations, joinery and decorative finishes, managing projects from concept to completion. My vision is to move beyond aesthetics and create homes that are beautiful, functional and genuinely supportive of healthier everyday living.
How is growing awareness of health and wellbeing reshaping home renovation trends, and how does ARCHIFORM integrate these priorities into its projects?
Homeowners are increasingly recognising that good design is not simply about appearance. The spaces we inhabit influence our comfort, sleep and overall wellbeing. At ARCHIFORM, we consider lighting, ventilation, insulation, air conditioning and material selection from the earliest planning stages. Thoughtfully layered lighting can support natural sleep cycles, while effective moisture control and properly maintained cooling systems help protect indoor air quality.
We also consider the potential impact of volatile organic compounds found in certain paints, adhesives and finishes, particularly in children’s rooms and nurseries. Our approach balances aesthetics, functionality, quality and budget without overlooking the health of those living within these spaces.
What challenges and opportunities have shaped your entrepreneurial journey, and what advice would you offer women aspiring to build successful design businesses?
Transitioning from healthcare into design meant developing new technical expertise while building upon my existing professional knowledge. Establishing ARCHIFORM has also taught me the importance of balancing creative vision, practical execution and clients’ expectations, while building trust and a business with a clear purpose.
For aspiring women entrepreneurs, my advice is to recognise the value of their previous experiences, invest in professional expertise and develop a distinctive approach. A successful design business should deliver more than beautiful spaces; it should create meaningful, lasting value for its clients.
ARCHIFORM socials : www.archiformdesign.me | @archiform_design_studio