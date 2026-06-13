Robust cybersecurity measures are critical in defending against risks, says Dr Al Kuwaiti

If resilience is the present concern, the future is defined by acceleration. Bilal Baig, Vice President of Solution Engineering for AMEA at TrendAI™️, who delivered a keynote at the summit, described the shift toward “agentic security” where systems are capable of making autonomous decisions in real time. “It is about visibility, risk exposure and prioritisation,” he explained, describing how AI maps attack paths and identifies the single vulnerability that could break an entire kill chain. As TrendAI™️ deepens its footprint in the wider region, Baig warned that the scale of the challenge is only expanding. “We are entering a world where vulnerabilities are discovered continuously,” he said, a reality, he argued, that demands security capable of responding at the same speed.