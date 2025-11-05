RIT Dubai project reinvents campus plastic waste to produce 3D printing materials

Collecting bottles from around campus, the team took on the challenge of recycling the common PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) plastics, the kind used for everyday water bottles. The students shredded the plastic into flakes, dried it to remove moisture and prevent hydrolytic degradation, and extruded it into recycled filament. The experiment demonstrates that, on average, 12 standard 1.5-liter bottles would be enough to produce a 30-meter spool of filament, fully compatible with any desktop FDM 3D printer.