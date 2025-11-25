Engineering Breakthrough: RIT Dubai students transforms plastic bottles into sustainable 3D printing material

The research is also the subject of a paper titled, Sustainable Filament Production: Recycling Plastic Water Bottles into High-Quality 3D Printing Filaments. Speaking about the potential application of the project beyond the academic realm, Dr Samad added, “Recycled PET filaments do come with trade-offs compared to commercial filaments, but they also offer unique advantages. This project has demonstrated that 3D-printed parts made from recycled PET possess properties that make them a promising choice for applications where sustainability is a priority, particularly in prototyping and low-load bearing applications.”