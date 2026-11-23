Kingston Holdings will showcase its latest Rexton innovations at Big 5 Global 2026
Kingston Holdings FZE will present its innovative range of electrical and infrastructure solutions at Big 5 Global 2026, taking place from November 23 to 26 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
A key highlight of Kingston Holdings’ participation is the showcase of its flagship brand, Rexton, featuring the newly launched Signature Plus range of electrical switches. This latest addition reflects Rexton’s commitment to bringing together contemporary aesthetics, superior functionality and dependable quality to meet the evolving expectations of modern living.
The Signature Plus collection further strengthens Rexton’s expanding portfolio of electrical and infrastructure solutions, which includes an extensive range of high-quality uPVC duct pipes and fittings, alongside its comprehensive range of electrical wiring devices and cable management solutions.
Guided by its brand promise, Electrifying Lifestyle, Rexton continues to advance its position in the electrical and infrastructure solutions market, delivering products that combine innovation, performance and design for modern residential, commercial and industrial developments.
Kingston Holdings FZE is a diversified UAE-based manufacturing group headquartered in Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) for the last 32 years.
Under the leadership of its Chairman and Managing Director, Lalu Samuel, the group has established a strong international manufacturing and distribution presence, with products reaching more than 100 countries worldwide.
With a strong commitment to quality, innovation and sustainable manufacturing, Kingston Holdings continues to contribute to the UAE’s construction sector and industrial development under the national ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, promoting UAE-manufactured products and industrial excellence across global markets.
Today, Rexton branded products are distributed in more than 100 countries, serving customers and industry professionals throughout the GCC, Europe, Africa and Asia.
Kingston Holdings looks forward to welcoming its valued business partners, customers, distributors and industry associates to its stand at Big 5 Global, sharing its latest innovations and building new opportunities for collaboration and sustainable growth.