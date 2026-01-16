Rewriting wellness after 50

How Rupali Lamba is transforming women’s health in the Middle East
At 50, when many women begin to slow down, Rupali Lamba chose to rebuild her life from the ground up. Today, she is an emerging voice in holistic and genomic wellness in the Middle East, helping women reclaim their health, energy, and confidence through natural, sustainable approaches.
For more than two decades, Rupali lived the high-pressure corporate legal life familiar to many women in the region — long hours, demanding deadlines, rising responsibilities, and an unspoken pressure to excel. On the outside, she was accomplished and successful. On the inside, her body was quietly breaking down.
“I was exhausted, overwhelmed, and disconnected from myself,” she recalls. “I didn’t even realise how much stress had become my normal.”
By her mid-40s, the signs were impossible to ignore: chronic fatigue, hormonal imbalance, bloating, poor sleep, mood swings, and a heaviness that often goes unnoticed until it becomes unbearable. Despite eating “healthy” and exercising, nothing felt right. Her body was signalling distress — and she finally decided to listen.
What followed was a profound journey of healing that would reshape not only her life, but her purpose.
Rupali turned to holistic health, mind-body healing, and eventually genomic wellness — a science that explores how genes influence hormones, metabolism, sleep, stress response, and overall vitality.
The transformation was both powerful and personal.
Within months, her sleep deepened, digestion improved, emotional clarity returned, and her energy surged. She felt stronger at 50 than she did at 35.
“For the first time in my life, I felt aligned with myself,” she says. “That alignment changed everything — my energy, my skin, my weight, my mindset, my relationships. It felt like turning the lights back on inside my body.”
Her healing became the foundation of a new mission — to help other women experience the same transformation.
Today, Rupali is a certified Holistic Health & Genomic Wellness Coach based in Dubai, and her work resonates deeply with women across the region.
She supports women across the region through her holistic coaching programs, helping them address hormonal balance, energy, and long-term wellbeing.
Many of her clients are women who feel tired despite sleeping, stressed despite trying to relax, bloated despite eating clean, and heavier despite dieting. Often, they describe feeling emotionally overwhelmed, disconnected from themselves, and stuck in a cycle where they are “doing everything right” but still not feeling well, physically, mentally, or emotionally.
She helps them see what she discovered through lived experience: the problem is not lack of willpower — it’s imbalance.
Through her signature Balance Blueprint Method and Mind–Body Reset Approach, Rupali guides women to rebuild their hormones, metabolism, emotional resilience, and daily habits from the inside out.
Her approach blends science with compassion — practical, personalised, and deeply empathetic.
Even with a growing but intimate client base, the results have been remarkable.
Women who have worked with her frequently report meaningful shifts in their overall wellbeing, including relief from chronic migraines, improved digestion with reduced bloating, and a renewed sense of emotional clarity and confidence. Many also experience deep, restorative sleep, reduced stress and anxiety, weight loss without dieting, and a greater sense of joy, playfulness, and peace, alongside noticeable improvements in relationships, mindset, and day-to-day resilience.
What sets Rupali apart is her ability to simplify genomic wellness — a field that often feels complex or intimidating.
“Your genes are not your destiny,” she explains. “They are your blueprint. Your daily habits decide how those genes behave.”
Her mission is to make genetic insights accessible and actionable for everyday women — a refreshing shift in a region where quick fixes often dominate the wellness conversation.
Beyond coaching, Rupali’s content on social media has become a trusted source of education and inspiration for women across the UAE and beyond. Her reels and posts on hormones, metabolism, emotional healing, and lifestyle medicine are clear, relatable, and deeply practical — a rare combination in the wellness space.
Her long-term mission is bold, yet simple:
To empower 100,000 women in the Middle East to take charge of their health naturally — through awareness, education, and sustainable lifestyle change.
As a woman who rebuilt her life at 50 with compassion and science, Rupali stands as a reminder that it is never too late to start over — and that transformation becomes possible when you return home to yourself.
