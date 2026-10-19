Removal of 44 fibroids for a 47-year-old woman in Dubai: Medcare doctors urge women not to ignore ‘normal’ period symptoms

“If left untreated, her symptoms would likely have continued to worsen, increasing the risk of ongoing bleeding, chronic pain, anaemia and further enlargement of the uterus. Our priority was to safely treat the condition while preserving the uterus as per the request of the patient, and we were able to achieve that,” Dr. Azza explained. The procedure successfully addressed the underlying cause of the patient’s symptoms. Following surgery, the patient remained in hospital for seven days for postoperative care and observation before being safely discharged. Having travelled from Oman for the treatment, she subsequently returned home and was able to resume her normal daily activities post her return.