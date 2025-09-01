Rasikh’s gem therapy helps boost well-being

Gems and precious stones have been used to heal ailment in human body from time immemorial. Rasikh Gems and Jewellers, a pioneering five-decade-old provider of high-quality gems and jewellery, has brought back the ancient practices to heal modern ailment and ensure wellbeing of its customers with proven results. It enjoys strong presence in India with seven branches across the country, and has recently expanded its operations in UAE & USA to raise awareness about gemology and offer its services to a wider clientele.

Rasikh Gems and Jewellers blend ancient wisdom of gemstones, planetary Energies and modern gemological science to tailor-make birthstone recommendations. The company provides precious gemstones, semi-precious stones, all of which are certified lab-tested and ethically sourced. Known for delivering value, satisfaction, and reliability, Rasikh Gems and Jewellers has earned the trust and loyalty of over 500,000+ customers since its establishment in the 1970s.

Dr MM Raza and Dr Roshan hail from a traditional gemstone business family in Karnataka, India, that has been in the astro-gem therapy for the past half a century. Dr Raza has acquired preliminary knowledge of gemology from his illustrious father MM Hussain. He started his career as a Gemologist in Bangalore in 1991. Dr Raza has been practicing Astro Gemology for the last 30 years. Excerpts from an interview:

What is gemology? How does it work?

Gemology is the science dealing with natural gemstones. It is a specific interdisciplinary branch of mineralogy. Some jewellers (and many non-jewellers) are academically trained gemologists and are qualified to identify and evaluate gems.

In astro gemology, gemstones are believed to have potent energies that can influence the health and well-being of an individual. Each gemstone resonates with different planetary energies, and wearing them can help balance the energies within the body, improve physical health, and promote emotional and spiritual healing.

What is gem therapy and how does Rasikh Gems and Jewellers apply gem therapy?

Most gemstones have a stronger effect on the subtle body rather than on the physical body. As we know disease manifests first in the subtle body or “blue print” of the body before manifesting in the physical body. So, this can be an important method to address the root cause of disease.

The human body is composed of seven basic colours of the solar spectrum — violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange and red. These are called primary colours, while the other hues and shades are made by blending one or two primary colours. When there is death or absence of any one of these primary colours in the body, one is attacked with the disease caused by that insufficiency.

For example, if red rays are absent, diseases like anemia, fever, inflammation, physical exhaustion, weakness, loss of strength etc. plagues the body. These diseases can be healed by injecting red rays into the body, by wearing gems of red planets.

What types of physical, mental and spiritual issues can Rasikh Gems and Jewellery cure?

When a gem is worn, for example, it generates power through vibrations absorbed by the individual’s inner aura. The aura becomes strong enough to withstand negative outward vibrations from outside sources.