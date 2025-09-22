Ramsha Carpets: Weaving tradition into modern luxury

How this iconic brand ensures that your carpet isn’t just an item, it’s a statement
From the most luxurious royal palaces to the most modest households, carpets have always had a purpose beyond mere decoration; they have told stories. A room becomes so much more than just four walls when you weave in echoes of history. Even though Ramsha Carpets has changed throughout the years, the quality of our work remains firmly grounded in the centuries-old tradition of handicraft.
Founded in 1993, Ramsha Carpets began with a vision to preserve the artisanal craft of hand-knotting and tufting, a skill honed over generations in Bhadohi, the carpet capital of India.
Three decades later, with over 300 artisans, exports to 65 countries, and our association with ARS Colors, globally acclaimed as one of the best colour referencing systems, our carpets have become synonymous with bespoke luxury. Each piece is dyed, woven, and finished entirely in-house, ensuring not only the highest quality but also an authenticity you can feel underfoot.
What sets Ramsha apart is not just scale but the care in each knot and tuft. Our in-house production units produce hand-knotted rugs, hand-tufted rugs, and wall-to-wall carpets. And yes, we offer customisation like no other. Your pattern, your palette, your size: we bring your vision into reality.
Let’s talk texture. A hand-knotted rug? Each knot is tied laboriously by artisans who’ve inherited the skill like a sacred map. These pieces are deeply durable, richly detailed, and whisper luxury in every thread.
Hand-tufted works faster, but it still demands precision, crafted with hand-operated tools, and finished with the same insistence on quality. Wall-to-wall carpet? That’s Ramsha’s way of making a room feel wrapped in comfort and continuity.
Design and colour are central. Our designers, steeped in tradition yet unafraid of the modern, employ ARS Colors to reference shades that endure — rich tones, soft neutrals, textured contrasts, and subtle gradients.
Whether it’s a minimal beige hand-knotted area rug that lets furnishings breathe, or a wall-to-wall carpet in deep terracotta or rich jewel tones that anchors a room in drama, every piece is considered.
An example would be our one-of-a-kind shaped rugs, which have the power to transform any room into a showpiece. Or our bespoke hand-tufted rugs that elegantly and subtly enhance whatever space it graces.
Why choose Ramsha Carpets? Because you want more than a floor covering — you want legacy underfoot. People who value craftsmanship, who care about sustainability, who believe in customising rather than conforming: we’re for you. Our in-house dyeing unit, our artisan teams, our quality control — all ensure that your carpet isn’t just an item, it’s a statement.
So if you’re refreshing a room for this season (or any other), picking that centrepiece for the sitting room, or imagining a completely bespoke installation, consider Ramsha.
Let your floors be more than what you walk on, let them be what you live with, love, and show off.
