PT Bank Syariah Indonesia: Building a financial bridge to the Middle East

Providing investors with Sharia-compliant gateway to key sectors including food security
PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, Indonesia’s largest Islamic Bank, provides Gulf investors with a Sharia-compliant gateway to key sectors including infrastructure, renewable energy and food security
As Indonesia and the Middle East deepen their economic partnership, Islamic finance is emerging as an important bridge for investment, trade and the halal economy. At the forefront is PT Bank Syariah Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BSI) - Indonesia’s largest Islamic bank and a state-owned bank, serving more than 24 million customers.
Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy and home to the world’s largest Muslim population, offers opportunities across infrastructure, renewable energy, food security, healthcare, the digital economy and the halal industry. BSI provides Gulf investors with a Sharia-compliant gateway to these sectors.
Established in 2021 through the merger of three state-owned Islamic banks, BSI has developed into Indonesia’s national Islamic banking champion, with 1,039 branches as of March 2026 and an extensive digital banking ecosystem.
As of June 2026, BSI recorded total assets of Rp464.5 trillion (~US$28 billion), financing of Rp340 trillion (~US$20.5 billion) and third-party funds of Rp393 trillion (~$23.7 billion). The bank also has 7.69 million Hajj savings customers.
BSI is also a pioneer in Sharia-compliant bullion banking. As Indonesia’s licensed bullion bank, it manages more than 24 tonnes of gold through integrated savings, financing and investment solutions.
BSI’s progress has received international recognition. At the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025, BSI was named The World’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG, Asia’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG, Indonesia’s Best Islamic Bank for ESG, and Indonesia’s Best Islamic Bank for Wealth Management. Global Finance also named BSI the Best Islamic Financial Institution in Indonesia for 2025.
Complementing its commercial activities, BSI creates broader social and environmental impact through BSI Maslahat, its strategic social-impact partner. Through programs spanning education, economic empowerment, humanitarian initiatives and environmental sustainability, BSI Maslahat helps channel Islamic social finance - including zakat, infaq, sadaqah and waqf - into productive and sustainable initiatives. This strengthens BSI’s value proposition beyond banking: creating measurable benefits for communities and the environment.
International expansion is a strategic priority, with BSI’s overseas branch at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), serving as its Middle East gateway. The branch supports corporate financing and syndication, treasury, trade finance, export-import transactions and cross-border solutions. It also acts as a treasury counterpart supporting Indonesian Sukuk transactions with global investors.
BSI’s growing Middle East presence comes as Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates celebrate the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations, marking 50 years of bilateral ties and creating further momentum for investment, trade, Islamic finance and the halal economy.
“Our branch in the DIFC, Dubai, UAE is more than an overseas office for BSI - it is our strategic bridge connecting Indonesia and the Middle East. We aim to become the preferred Islamic banking partner for businesses and investors seeking opportunities between these two fast-growing regions,” said Anggoro Eko Cahyo, President Director and CEO of Bank Syariah Indonesia.
With BSI also preparing to expand into Saudi Arabia, the bank is strengthening its role as a financial bridge between Southeast Asia’s largest economy and the Gulf - connecting capital, businesses and opportunities through Sharia-compliant finance.
Website: https://www.bankbsi.co.id/ | https://bsidubai.ae