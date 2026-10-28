Pertamina strengthens Middle East presence with upstream energy, maritime logistics expansion

Building stronger connections with key markets, customers and regional partners
Pertamina Group is strengthening its international footprint across the Middle East, combining its upstream energy experience with an expanding maritime logistics presence across the Gulf. From international upstream operations and strategic partnerships in Iraq to maritime logistics and shipping activities from Dubai, Pertamina’s subsidiaries are building stronger connections with key markets, customers and partners in the region. These two stories highlight how Pertamina Group continues to expand its role across the Middle East’s energy value chain.
Indonesia’s role in the global energy industry continues to evolve, with Indonesian companies increasingly extending their capabilities and partnerships across international markets. For Pertamina, this international presence is more than geographic expansion — it is an opportunity to strengthen upstream capabilities, build long-term partnerships, and gain insights into the diverse energy landscapes shaping the global industry.
This journey is reflected in the work of Pertamina Internasional Eksplorasi dan Produksi (PIEP), part of Pertamina’s Upstream Subholding and the company’s international upstream arm. Through PT Pertamina Irak Eksplorasi Produksi (PIREP), PIEP manages Pertamina’s interests in West Qurna-1 in Iraq, one of the world’s major oil fields. The experience has brought Pertamina into close collaboration with international partners and key stakeholders across Iraq’s energy sector, strengthening its capabilities in managing complex international upstream operations.
Beyond operational experience, PIEP’s presence in Iraq provides a broader understanding of the Middle East’s energy landscape and the importance of building trusted, long-term relationships across the region. These experiences support PIEP’s efforts to deepen partnerships, explore new business opportunities, and contribute to the continued growth of Pertamina’s international upstream portfolio.
This direction reflects the vision of PIEP President Director Syamsu Yudha, who views “responsible global growth, optimized operations, empowered people, and a prosperous future for all stakeholders” as part of the sustainable synergy that PIEP continues to pursue.
As Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, the strengthening of business and energy connectivity between the two countries carries broader significance. The longstanding relationship between Indonesia and the UAE provides a strong foundation for deeper economic cooperation, investment, and energy partnerships across the region.
For PIEP, international experience is an important part of Pertamina’s broader journey to build a stronger and more resilient upstream business. By combining operational expertise, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to responsible growth, PIEP continues to expand Indonesia’s energy presence beyond its borders while creating value for partners, stakeholders, and the communities where it operates.
As Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, growing ties in trade, investment and energy are opening new opportunities for Indonesian companies across the Gulf. PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), the integrated marine logistics arm of Pertamina Group, is positioning the Middle East as an important market in its international expansion.
Through its presence in Dubai, PIS operates from one of the world’s key energy, trading and maritime hubs, bringing the company closer to customers, traders and strategic partners across the region. “The Middle East is a strategic market for PIS, and we see significant opportunities to expand our presence and build long-term partnerships in the region. Our presence in Dubai allows us to be closer to the market and respond more effectively to the needs of our customers,” said Muhammad Irfan Zainul Fikri, Chief Executive Officer of PIS.
Supporting this ambition is PIS’s growing fleet and experience in transporting energy commodities across international markets. The company operates a diverse fleet serving crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, chemical and other energy cargoes, with vessels designed and operated to meet international safety and operational standards.
PIS believes its combination of modern and reliable tonnage, competitive commercial offerings and extensive experience across the energy supply chain provides a strong platform to compete for international business.
In 2026, Indonesia-UAE relations enter their next chapter, PIS aims to turn its presence in the Gulf into broader commercial opportunities. “Our ambition is not only to connect Indonesia with global markets, but to establish PIS as a competitive international maritime logistics partner for customers across the Middle East and beyond,” Irfan added.