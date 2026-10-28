Pertamina strengthens Middle East presence with upstream energy, maritime logistics expansion

Through its presence in Dubai, PIS operates from one of the world’s key energy, trading and maritime hubs, bringing the company closer to customers, traders and strategic partners across the region. “The Middle East is a strategic market for PIS, and we see significant opportunities to expand our presence and build long-term partnerships in the region. Our presence in Dubai allows us to be closer to the market and respond more effectively to the needs of our customers,” said Muhammad Irfan Zainul Fikri, Chief Executive Officer of PIS.