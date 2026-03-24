Province of Punjab: The economic powerhouse driving Pakistan's future

Punjab lies at the heart of Pakistan’s economic stability. The province produces more than half of Pakistan’s wheat supply and remains a major producer of rice, contributing nearly $4 billion to national rice exports. Punjab also accounts for 85 per cent of the nation’s mango production, 98% of its potatoes and 64 per cent of all vegetables grown in Pakistan. These figures underscore Punjab’s central role in ensuring both domestic food security and the growth of high-value agricultural exports, particularly to markets in the Middle East. On the industrial side, Punjab accounts for more than 60% of Pakistan’s textile base, a sector that generates $17 to $19 billion in annual exports.