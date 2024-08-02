This commitment to influence the global industries in setting exemplary standards in food quality, safety, and compliance, has led to another feather in the cap for Prime Group - an Appreciation Award at the A Toast for Excellence event from the Shimadzu Philippines Corporation, spearheaded by their top management, including Yasunuri Yamamoto, President of Shimadzu Japan, Prem Anand, Managing Director, Shimadzu Singapore, and Rudolf Wong, President, Shimadzu Philippines Corporation.