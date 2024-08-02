On July 20, 2024, a pivotal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Prime Group and the Sagittarian Agricultural Philippines Inc., in Isabela, Philippines, focusing on the committed adherence to Halal, GMP, ISO 9001, and ISO 22000:2018 standards. Notable attendees included Prime Group’s CEO Dr Mary Jane Alvero-Al Mahdi and Senior Client Account Manager Raymond Alido, as well as Mayor Josemarie Diaz and Jose Avelino Diaz from the Sagittarian Agricultural Philippines Inc.
In conjunction with the MOU, Dr Alvero-Al Mahdi and Ms. Sittie Umal, Prime Group’s Halal Auditor, had presided free Halal Internal Auditor and Food Safety trainings for the local companies under the Sagittarian Agricultural Philippines Inc., underscoring both group’s commitment to food safety and quality.
This commitment to influence the global industries in setting exemplary standards in food quality, safety, and compliance, has led to another feather in the cap for Prime Group - an Appreciation Award at the A Toast for Excellence event from the Shimadzu Philippines Corporation, spearheaded by their top management, including Yasunuri Yamamoto, President of Shimadzu Japan, Prem Anand, Managing Director, Shimadzu Singapore, and Rudolf Wong, President, Shimadzu Philippines Corporation.
As Prime Group continues to expand their global influence, they remain focused on delivering exceptional solutions that integrate people, processes, and technology, ensuring outstanding results for their clients and partners worldwide.