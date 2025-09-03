Phoenix Financial Training is obsessed with the student journey and student experience

How is ACCA proving to be a credible and compelling alternative to the traditional university route for ambitious students in the region?

ACCA is an open entry qualification (It does not matter what you scored in school or which stream you had chosen) and offers a high school student the ability to gain an internationally recognised Chartered Accountancy degree alongside a Bachelor’s degree from a UK university. All of this, whilst being in the UAE and at one third the cost of any university in the region.

In what ways do you emphasise the relevance of accounting and finance skills beyond the finance department and across all areas of business?

Accounting and finance professionals are at the heart of all organisations. Nowadays, accounting and finance professionals are no longer number crunchers but play a pivotal role in decision making in every business.

Phoenix Financial Training has been a trusted name in the UAE for over 19 years. What do you believe has been the key to maintaining that legacy and reputation?

We at Phoenix are obsessed with the student journey and student experience. 19 years being in the region and training over 4000+ professionals and till date we take care of each and every student as if it’s our first enrolment.

How does Phoenix balance rigorous exam preparation with developing well-rounded finance professionals ready to contribute in dynamic business environments?

Over the years we have enhanced our offering to not only train students for the ACCA and CFA exams but also provide practical workshops on Excel, PowerPoint, Data analysis, Financial modelling, CV building, Interview skills and many more work-related skills.

With technology reshaping the finance landscape, how is Phoenix evolving its training methods to keep students ahead of the curve?

We always embrace change and from the way we teach in class, set assignments, use testing techniques and also positively encourage the use of AI as part of our day-to-day interactions with the students.

As a seasoned leader in financial education, how are you leveraging your experience to steer Phoenix’s growth and ensure it stays at the forefront of professional training in an increasingly competitive landscape?