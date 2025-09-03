GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
GN FOCUS
GN FOCUS

Phoenix Financial Training is obsessed with the student journey and student experience

In conversation with Nikhil Vachani, Managing Director, Phoenix Financial Training Ltd

Last updated:
GN Focus
2 MIN READ
Nikhil Vachani, Managing Director, Phoenix Financial Training
Nikhil Vachani, Managing Director, Phoenix Financial Training

How is ACCA proving to be a credible and compelling alternative to the traditional university route for ambitious students in the region?

ACCA is an open entry qualification (It does not matter what you scored in school or which stream you had chosen) and offers a high school student the ability to gain an internationally recognised Chartered Accountancy degree alongside a Bachelor’s degree from a UK university. All of this, whilst being in the UAE and at one third the cost of any university in the region.

In what ways do you emphasise the relevance of accounting and finance skills beyond the finance department and across all areas of business?

Accounting and finance professionals are at the heart of all organisations. Nowadays, accounting and finance professionals are no longer number crunchers but play a pivotal role in decision making in every business.

Phoenix Financial Training has been a trusted name in the UAE for over 19 years. What do you believe has been the key to maintaining that legacy and reputation?

We at Phoenix are obsessed with the student journey and student experience. 19 years being in the region and training over 4000+ professionals and till date we take care of each and every student as if it’s our first enrolment.

How does Phoenix balance rigorous exam preparation with developing well-rounded finance professionals ready to contribute in dynamic business environments?

Over the years we have enhanced our offering to not only train students for the ACCA and CFA exams but also provide practical workshops on Excel, PowerPoint, Data analysis, Financial modelling, CV building, Interview skills and many more work-related skills.

With technology reshaping the finance landscape, how is Phoenix evolving its training methods to keep students ahead of the curve?

We always embrace change and from the way we teach in class, set assignments, use testing techniques and also positively encourage the use of AI as part of our day-to-day interactions with the students.

As a seasoned leader in financial education, how are you leveraging your experience to steer Phoenix’s growth and ensure it stays at the forefront of professional training in an increasingly competitive landscape?

We embrace change, listen to our student’s feedback, speak to employers regularly on the skills required and keep the students experience and service as our utmost priority. We are lucky to be in this region with the focus and drive towards skilling and educating the expats and nationals and working towards the D33 agenda.

Related Topics:
Company News

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bullet train coming soon to South India, says Naidu

Bullet train coming soon to South India, says Naidu

2m read
US Judge Loretta Preska (right) sentenced Ishan Wahi (left) to two years in jail in 2023, after Wahi admitted guilt to charges of insider trading at Coinbase filed by the US Securities and Exchanged and Commission. Wahi's prison term, which ends this year, is to be followed by two years of supervised release and he's likely to be deported to India.

Coinbase mole: How Ishan Wahi tried to game crypto

3m read
Kamal Vachani, Deputy CEO, Group Director, and Partner at Al Maya Group

Al Maya: Celebrating Independence Day across UAE stores

1m read
Wainwright Reaffirms buy on Phoenix Group at Dh3.00

Wainwright Reaffirms buy on Phoenix Group at Dh3.00

2m read