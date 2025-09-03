Phoenix Financial Training is obsessed with the student journey and student experience

In conversation with Nikhil Vachani, Managing Director, Phoenix Financial Training Ltd
ACCA is an open entry qualification (It does not matter what you scored in school or which stream you had chosen) and offers a high school student the ability to gain an internationally recognised Chartered Accountancy degree alongside a Bachelor’s degree from a UK university. All of this, whilst being in the UAE and at one third the cost of any university in the region.
Accounting and finance professionals are at the heart of all organisations. Nowadays, accounting and finance professionals are no longer number crunchers but play a pivotal role in decision making in every business.
We at Phoenix are obsessed with the student journey and student experience. 19 years being in the region and training over 4000+ professionals and till date we take care of each and every student as if it’s our first enrolment.
Over the years we have enhanced our offering to not only train students for the ACCA and CFA exams but also provide practical workshops on Excel, PowerPoint, Data analysis, Financial modelling, CV building, Interview skills and many more work-related skills.
We always embrace change and from the way we teach in class, set assignments, use testing techniques and also positively encourage the use of AI as part of our day-to-day interactions with the students.
We embrace change, listen to our student’s feedback, speak to employers regularly on the skills required and keep the students experience and service as our utmost priority. We are lucky to be in this region with the focus and drive towards skilling and educating the expats and nationals and working towards the D33 agenda.
