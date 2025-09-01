"Our strength lay in people and community," says Vice-Chairperson, Curtin University Dubai

As Managing Director – Operations and People & Culture at Transnational Academic Group, and Vice Chairperson – Curtin University Dubai Shweta Wahi explains how focusing on building a campus culture and placing emphasis on inclusivity, meaningful engagement with the local community and giving back have together helped CUD reap rich dividends. Excerpts from an interview:

Your journey spans from global fashion runways to shaping higher education in the Middle East and Africa. How has this creative foundation influenced your leadership style in academia and investment today?

Creativity, by nature, is subjective and teaches you to value differing perspectives in the room. When you grow accustomed to questioning rather than following formulaic approaches, you develop the agility to navigate both strategy and people matters.

My career as an artist and fashion entrepreneur came at a fascinating time — social media was emerging, and consumption patterns were shifting rapidly. Staying relevant required constant adaptability, especially in understanding digital strategies and inbound marketing. That experience sharpened my ability to anticipate change and respond with innovation.

But above all, the most enduring lesson has been people. Whether in fashion, academia, or investment, most challenges are people related. Navigating personalities, building trust, and managing conversations is a lifelong journey — because no two individuals are ever the same.

You’ve been instrumental in launching and positioning Curtin University Dubai as a top academic institution. What were the biggest challenges in creating this regional brand, and how did you overcome them?

Curtin University is ranked in the top 1 per cent of universities globally, which gave us credibility from the start. However, launching in Dubai — a highly competitive market with several established entrants — posed significant challenges, further compounded by the impact of Covid on the education sector.

Our strength lay in people and community. From day one, we focused on building a campus culture that emphasises giving back, inclusivity, and meaningful engagement with the local community. This approach helped us differentiate ourselves and build trust among students, parents, and partners. Over the past five years, Dubai has also grown as a safe and stable study destination, attracting international students, and Curtin’s reputation has grown alongside it. By prioritising student outcomes, community impact, and authentic engagement, we successfully positioned Curtin Dubai as a credible and respected academic brand in the region.

As a strong advocate of diversity and equity, you’ve supported initiatives like the Return-to-Work programme for mothers. What impact have these programmes had, and how do you see them shaping the future of workplace culture in the region?

As someone who navigates both career and family responsibilities, I deeply understand the challenges women face when returning to the workforce. Time away is often seen as a ‘gap’ on a CV, yet it is a period that builds resilience, adaptability, and emotional intelligence — qualities that are invaluable in any workplace.

Recognising that organisations frequently lose talented women to motherhood and understanding the apprehension around hiring those returning after a career break, we launched the Return-to-Work programme. It offers flexible hours, hybrid and in-person options, and a supportive, paced re-entry to help women regain confidence and thrive professionally.

Whilst taking a course on Managing Implicit Biases with Harvard, I realised that beyond policies, mentorship, team buy-in, and open dialogue are critical. Empathy, communication, and opportunity together create workplaces where returning talent is truly valued and empowered.

From school outreach workshops to mentoring university student councils, you’ve invested heavily in youth development. In your view, what are the most critical skills today’s students need to thrive as global leaders of tomorrow?

Given that today’s youth are already digital natives — there are times my seven-year-old son can navigate AI better than I can — the most critical skills they need go beyond technology. While technical proficiency is important, what truly sets future leaders apart are qualities like self-discipline, a strong value system, and a commitment to lifelong learning. These form the foundation for navigating complex challenges, making ethical decisions, and leading with integrity.

Equally essential are emotional intelligence and the ability to articulate thoughts clearly. Understanding one’s own emotions, empathizing with others, and communicating effectively are skills that cannot be automated. Humility and respect for all forms of work are equally important; they foster collaboration and build trust in any team or community.