OGDC unveils dual-track strategy for growth and renewable transition

Whenever the Government of Pakistan announces a bidding round, we take it very seriously. OGDC examines and evaluates all the blocks that are being offered through a technical team. At the same time, we have our own processes to go for the most prospective blocks, and we devise a strategy which would allow us to have the best chance of winning the bid. Most fall in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which are underexplored, and we believe that these are promising areas.