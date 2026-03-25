Notions Group celebrates Eid by honoring frontline service workers across UAE

The initiative focused on delivery riders and frontline workers keeping services running
Dubai: On the first day of Eid, while communities across the UAE gathered in celebration, Notions Group launched a heartfelt initiative to recognise and appreciate the individuals who continue to serve the nation throughout the holiday period.
The initiative focused on delivery riders and frontline service workers who remain on duty, ensuring that essential services continue seamlessly. As part of this effort, teams from Notions Group distributed chocolates and snacks from its popular brands, Chocodate and XL Chips, as a gesture of gratitude and appreciation.
At a time when many are able to pause and celebrate with loved ones, the initiative served as a reminder of those who keep the country moving — often without recognition.
“Eid is a time of giving, reflection, and community,” said Fawaz Masri, CEO of Notions Group.
“While many of us celebrate with our families, there are thousands of individuals who continue to serve tirelessly. This initiative is a small way of expressing our appreciation and standing beside them — acknowledging their efforts and hopefully bringing a moment of joy to their day.”
The initiative highlights Notions Group’s commitment to community engagement and social responsibility, reinforcing the importance of recognising everyday contributions that sustain daily life across the UAE.
Throughout the day, interactions between teams and recipients reflected genuine appreciation and human connection. For many workers, the simple gesture served as a meaningful acknowledgment of their dedication and resilience.
By leveraging its brands — Chocodate, known for its premium chocolate-coated dates, and XL Chips, recognised for its bold and flavorful snacks — Notions Group brought moments of comfort and happiness to those who needed it most.
This effort highlights a broader message: impactful change does not always require large-scale initiatives. Sometimes, the simplest gestures can create lasting impressions.