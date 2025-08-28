New Employment Readiness Program at BITS Pilani Dubai yields 30 AI placements

“Launching the Employment Readiness Program for the first time this year has proven to be a game-changer,” said Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BPDC. “The success of our graduates securing AI-focused roles within the UAE validates our vision of combining strong academics with structured career preparedness. This is just the beginning, and we see the EMPLOYMENT READINESS PROGRAM becoming a cornerstone of how we nurture future-ready professionals.”