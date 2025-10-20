National Bank of Fujairah, Finesse Global sign MOU to accelerate AI-driven digital transformation in the UAE

Boosting the UAE tech scene with smart financing for digital transformation
Dubai: As part of its ongoing commitment to empower the UAE’s rapidly growing technology sector, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Finesse Global, a leading AI-centric digital transformation and system integration company.
This strategic partnership will enable NBF to provide dedicated system integrator financing solutions, allowing Finesse to offer flexible financing terms to end-users and expanding NBF’s value-added services to a broader range of clients, from large institutions to SMEs across multiple sectors.
The collaboration between NBF and Finesse Global is designed to unlock new opportunities for organisations seeking to scale responsibly and achieve sustainable growth in the era of intelligent transformation. By leveraging Finesse’s expertise in AI, analytics, automation, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms, and NBF’s sector-focused banking solutions, the partnership will help businesses reimagine operations, data, and customer experiences.
Sunil Paul, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Finesse Global commented: “In a move to strengthen support for the technology ecosystem, Finesse and NBF have entered a partnership to deliver dedicated system integrator financing, enabling us to offer flexible terms to end-users. The collaboration will also allow NBF to tap into Finesse’s extensive experience to expand value-added services to a wide range of customers, including larger institutions and SMEs.”
Rehan Ali, Head – Business Banking, NBF, said: “This partnership reflects NBF’s commitment to supporting the ambitions of technology leaders and innovators in the UAE. By joining forces with Finesse Global, we are expanding our financing solutions to empower businesses of all sizes to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”
To learn more about how National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) and Finesse are driving digital transformation across the UAE, visit www.nbf.ae or www.finessedirect.com.
