MMI and Emirates Leisure Retail look beyond digital innovation

Exclusive chat with Tyrone Reid, Group CEO, MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail
Since stepping into the role of Group CEO of MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR) in 2022, Tyrone Reid has been a catalyst for remarkable change.
He’s not just steering the ship; he’s setting an ambitious course that has already seen significant milestones, from the strategic expansion and repositioning of Costa Coffee to a comprehensive digital transformation.
This digital leap includes the successful roll-out of MMI Home Delivery and the popular Costa Club UAE loyalty app.
But Reid’s impact extends beyond digital innovation. He’s been the driving force behind groundbreaking ventures like the award-winning ZOMA, a master concessionaire at Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport, and the exciting launch of Le Clos Boutiques across Dubai.
A powerful track record of building and scaling sustainable businesses marks Reid’s time in the region. Before joining MMI & ELR, his tenure at MH Alshaya saw him orchestrate the hugely successful launch of Shake Shack across the Middle East, Russia, the UK, and Turkey. His efforts were instrumental in transforming Shake Shack into the globally recognised brand it is today.
Looking ahead, Reid has bold plans for MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail, all centred around a customer-obsessed approach.
The vision is clear: sustained growth through strategic partnerships, both local and global, and a continued commitment to digital transformation to elevate customer experiences and enhance high-quality product offerings.
Beyond the immediate business, Reid is passionate about contributing to and further elevating the UAE’s already globally renowned F&B and hospitality industries.
He aims to foster collaboration with industry leaders, sharing knowledge and exploring innovative ways to delight customers and create truly memorable experiences.
Tyrone is a committed, value-driven leader who champions a people-first approach. His favourite quote, “If you’re not serving a customer, you better be serving someone who is,” encapsulates his leadership philosophy.
He believes in developing his team and empowering them to prioritise exceptional customer experiences.
For Tyrone, success in the hospitality and retail industry is a team responsibility, where the dedication of the frontline team directly contributes to the success of the entire organisation.
This ethos inspires every team member to either directly serve a customer or actively support those who are.
