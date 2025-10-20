Mbank Millionaire campaign launches with over 7,000 prizes and Dh1 million grand draw

This initiative is considered one of the largest savings campaigns in the UAE, offering more than 7,000 cash prizes, including 615 monthly winners, each receiving prizes of up to Dh10,000, in addition to three grand prizes of Dh100,000 each through special draws. The campaign will culminate in a grand prize of Dh1 million, which will be announced during the bank’s fifth anniversary celebrations in 2026. All monthly draws are conducted under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to ensure the highest standards of transparency and integrity.