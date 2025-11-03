Malaysia: Powering energy innovation in global oil & gas arena

Up to 21 Malaysian companies will participate under the Malaysia Pavilion
Malaysia has long been recognised as one of Asia’s most mature and dynamic oil and gas (O&G) markets. Anchored by the global energy giant Petronas and a strong network of Malaysian-owned companies, the nation’s O&G industry continues to expand its influence beyond regional borders.
For decades, Malaysia has provided a stable and sophisticated base for MNCs seeking to collaborate with local partners in high-potential segments such as enhanced oil recovery (EOR), marginal oil field development, and deep-water exploration. The O&G sector remains one of Malaysia’s economic pillars, contributing approximately 20 per cent of the nation’s GDP and employing more than 200,000 skilled professionals. Over time, this has fostered a robust industrial ecosystem supporting key areas such as marine services, drilling, fabrication, offshore installation, engineering, and operations and maintenance (O&M).
The upcoming ADIPEC 2025 exhibition in Abu Dhabi will once again spotlight Malaysia’s strengths in the international arena. Up to 21 Malaysian companies will participate under the Malaysia Pavilion, showcasing innovations that span the full O&G value chain, from safety and digital solutions to integrated upstream and downstream systems.
“The UAE and the wider MENA region offer tremendous opportunities for Malaysian companies as these markets continue to embark on mega projects in both upstream and downstream sectors, while investing heavily in clean energy,” says Badrul Hisham, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE. “With the recent implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Malaysia and the UAE, our companies are strategically positioned to deliver cost-effective, high-value solutions to the region.”
