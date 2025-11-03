Malaysia: Powering energy innovation in global oil & gas arena

“The UAE and the wider MENA region offer tremendous opportunities for Malaysian companies as these markets continue to embark on mega projects in both upstream and downstream sectors, while investing heavily in clean energy,” says Badrul Hisham, Trade Commissioner of Malaysia to the UAE. “With the recent implementation of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Malaysia and the UAE, our companies are strategically positioned to deliver cost-effective, high-value solutions to the region.”