Logistics & Manufacturing: Pakistan's backbone of trade

The government is taking the lead, partnering with DP World to develop a state-of-the-art logistics hub at Pipri, near Karachi, aiming to improve efficiency in cargo movements from the city’s ports to inland markets. This is supported by rail freight modernisation efforts under the Main Line-1 initiative, which will upgrade the nation’s main north-south rail corridor and further boost cargo efficiency from Karachi Port. And in October 2025, Pakistan and China agreed to establish a joint business logistics consortium to strengthen long-term trade flows and infrastructure investment.