Liwa University earns five-star QS rating, reinforcing its global academic excellence

Providing further insight into the results, Professor Santosh Ray, Director of Institutional Research and Quality Assurance at Liwa University, explained that the university achieved five-star ratings in multiple categories, with teaching at the forefront. Professor Ray further noted that the QS evaluation recognized the university’s modern, resource-rich facilities and its strong capacity for international engagement, offering students a learning environment enriched by a global perspective. He added: “The rating also underscores the high employability of our graduates and their readiness to contribute effectively to the labor market. In addition, the assessment of business and management studies reflects how our programs are aligned with the needs of local and regional industries, while promoting innovation and practical impact. The areas of good governance and diversity, equality, and inclusion further demonstrate the university’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and responsible service to society.”