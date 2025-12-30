Liwa University earns five-star QS rating, reinforcing its global academic excellence

Achievement reflects university’s strong performance across qualitative indicators
Liwa University has announced that it has been awarded a prestigious five-star rating from Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a globally recognized organization specializing in higher education rankings and analytics. This achievement reflects the university’s strong performance across a range of qualitative indicators, including the learning experience, campus facilities, graduate employability, international engagement, governance, and student support, further strengthening its position as a leading academic institution.
Commenting on the achievement, Professor Mohamed Mahjoub Dhiaf, President of Liwa University, expressed his pride, stating: “This five-star rating represents an important milestone and a new addition to the growing list of accomplishments achieved by Liwa University. Such achievements inspire us to continue delivering high-quality education, strengthening our academic mission, and fostering innovation in teaching. They also remind us that excellence is a continuous journey in which knowledge, skills, and resources come together to create lasting impact.”
Building on the President’s remarks, the QS evaluation highlighted Liwa University’s performance across several key areas, including teaching, academic staff development, campus and community facilities, global engagement, graduate employability, business and management studies, good governance, and diversity, equality, and inclusion. The assessment is based on the standards adopted in the QS World University Rankings, published annually by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), one of the world’s most widely recognized and respected university ranking systems.
Providing further insight into the results, Professor Santosh Ray, Director of Institutional Research and Quality Assurance at Liwa University, explained that the university achieved five-star ratings in multiple categories, with teaching at the forefront. Professor Ray further noted that the QS evaluation recognized the university’s modern, resource-rich facilities and its strong capacity for international engagement, offering students a learning environment enriched by a global perspective. He added: “The rating also underscores the high employability of our graduates and their readiness to contribute effectively to the labor market. In addition, the assessment of business and management studies reflects how our programs are aligned with the needs of local and regional industries, while promoting innovation and practical impact. The areas of good governance and diversity, equality, and inclusion further demonstrate the university’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and responsible service to society.”
According to QS’s official methodology, universities are evaluated using a range of indicators that include academic reputation, employer reputation, research quality, student-to-faculty ratio, and international diversity. The QS Stars rating system, which follows a published and transparent methodology, assesses institutional performance across the qualitative pillars outlined above. Liwa University’s attainment of a five-star rating under this system reflects its distinguished performance across these areas on a global scale.
Looking ahead, Liwa University reaffirms its commitment to sustaining academic excellence and continuously enhancing its educational environment to meet the evolving needs of students and the wider community, while striving to maintain its standing among leading universities at both the regional and international levels.
