Liwa University: Academic programmes aligned with tomorrow’s excellence

University aligns future-ready programmes with AI, data science and digital transformation
In a world defined by constant change, higher education plays a vital role in preparing societies for an uncertain yet opportunity-rich future. Guided by rapid advances in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, Liwa University continues to evolve its academic offerings through quality education, impactful research, and student empowerment. The University is committed to equipping graduates with future-ready knowledge, adaptable skills, and a forward-thinking mindset to help them shape the careers of tomorrow.
High-demand fields today include artificial intelligence, data science, engineering, healthcare innovation, communication, and business analytics. Employers increasingly value graduates who combine technical expertise with critical thinking, adaptability, and strong communication skills.
In response, Liwa University offers future-oriented programmes across its four colleges: Business, Engineering and Computing, Health Sciences, and Media and Public Relations. These programmes are aligned with industry needs and supported by local and international accreditations, ensuring academic quality and strong employability.
The University offers 37 programmes across disciplines such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, Health Sciences, Biotechnology-related fields, Communication and Digital Media, and Public Relations, alongside business programmes focused on innovation and entrepreneurship.
To strengthen advanced pathways, Liwa University also offers three master’s programmes: the MBA, MA in Communication and Digital Media, and Master in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Through its vision, Liwa University positions itself as a forward-looking institution preparing graduates for sustainable growth and future opportunities.
In a world defined by constant change, higher education plays a vital role in preparing societies for an uncertain yet opportunity-rich future. Guided by rapid advances in technology, artificial intelligence, and digital transformation, Liwa University continues to evolve its academic offerings through quality education, impactful research, and student empowerment. The University is committed to equipping graduates with future-ready knowledge, adaptable skills, and a forward-thinking mindset to help them shape the careers of tomorrow.
High-demand fields today include artificial intelligence, data science, engineering, healthcare innovation, communication, and business analytics. Employers increasingly value graduates who combine technical expertise with critical thinking, adaptability, and strong communication skills.
In response, Liwa University offers future-oriented programs across its four colleges: Business, Engineering and Computing, Health Sciences, and Media and Public Relations. These programs are aligned with industry needs and supported by local and international accreditations, ensuring academic quality and strong employability.
The University offers 37 programs across disciplines such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, Health Sciences, Biotechnology-related fields, Communication and Digital Media, and Public Relations, alongside business programs focused on innovation and entrepreneurship.
To strengthen advanced pathways, Liwa University also offers three master’s programs: the MBA, MA in Communication and Digital Media, and Master in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Through its vision, Liwa University positions itself as a forward-looking institution preparing graduates for sustainable growth and future opportunities.