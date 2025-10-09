Liwa International School: Helping navigate evolving career landscapes with confidence

How is your school rethinking curricula to balance core academics with emerging skills like AI literacy, sustainability, and entrepreneurship?

LISF has comprehensive plans to support the development of important emerging skills. We emphasise AI literacy through a dedicated IT program that covers ethical and practical uses of AI, backed by professional development for teachers and students. Our Sustainability Team leads projects to promote environmental awareness, linking real-world issues with academic concepts. Lastly, entrepreneurship is woven into the curriculum through programs like the RIT Entrepreneurship Competition and the Liwa Market Project, allowing students to engage with business principles in authentic settings, ensuring a balanced and forward-thinking educational experience.

In what ways are project-based or experiential learning methods helping students connect theory with real-world applications?

Project-based and experiential learning are an important part of our curriculum, allowing students to connect academic theory with real-world application. Through hands-on projects, students develop critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills while addressing authentic challenges in sustainability, technology, and entrepreneurship.

Our newly launched Liwa Research Project empowers students to conduct structured investigations on real-world issues, strengthening their inquiry, analysis, and presentation skills. In sustainability, our Sustainability Team leads initiatives that promote environmental awareness and responsible action. Entrepreneurial learning is embedded across grade levels through projects such as the Liwa Market Project and participation in external opportunities like the RIT Entrepreneurship Competition, where students apply business and innovation concepts in authentic contexts.

The Liwa Excellence (LE) Award recognizes student growth across collaboration, creativity, communication, and citizenship, reflecting our commitment to holistic education.

How does your school ensure students remain adaptable in an era where many future careers don’t yet exist?

LISF has integrated opportunities for future-ready competencies into its curriculum alongside core academics. We focus on developing areas such as creativity, collaboration and problem solving, so students can navigate evolving career landscapes. The newly launched Liwa Education Award, extends opportunities for students to develop these competencies and celebrate their achievements.

Our Career and University Readiness Program exposes students to emerging industries, new technologies, and entrepreneurial thinking. We also offer counseling sessions that help students understand lifelong learning and the importance of flexibility in career planning. Through guidance workshops, students are encouraged to explore diverse pathways and develop a growth mindset.

Our enriched curriculum provides opportunities for public speaking programs, career guidance sessions, and the advisory program supports communication, leadership, and self-reflection. By combining hands-on learning, mentorship, and career exploration, our students develop adaptability, critical thinking, and innovation, equipping them to thrive in a rapidly evolving world and succeed in careers that may not yet exist.

How do you leverage technology, such as AI tools, digital platforms, or virtual labs, to personalise learning for students?

LISF utilises a range of digital tools to facilitate interactive and collaborative learning, enabling students to explore concepts through simulations, virtual labs, and real-world problem-solving activities. For example, AI-assisted research tools guide students in projects like the Liwa Research Project, helping them collect, analyze, and interpret data efficiently while deepening their understanding.

Virtual labs and online platforms also provide flexible, self-directed learning opportunities, allowing students to practice skills, experiment safely, and receive instant feedback. Teachers use these insights to monitor progress, identify areas for intervention, and personalize instruction for each learner.

By integrating AI and digital technologies thoughtfully, we ensure that learning is adaptive, engaging, and student-centered, empowering students to take ownership of their learning, develop critical thinking, and thrive in a technology-rich world.

What partnerships with industries, universities, or community organizations are helping your school better prepare students for future careers?