Little Barons Club pledges to cover DLD fees on every off-plan property purchase

Takes up to 4% in registration fees for off-plan buyers, regardless of developer, project
For anyone purchasing property in Dubai, the Dubai Land Department registration fee is an unavoidable expense. At up to 4 per cent of the transaction value, it represents the heaviest single cost a buyer faces before even receiving the keys. On an Dh2.85 million apartment, that amounts to roughly Dh114,000, and total acquisition costs can climb to 6 per cent of the purchase price.
While a handful of developers have occasionally covered DLD fees as part of promotional campaigns, these remain isolated offers tied to specific projects, often those in need of a sales push. For most buyers, the fee is simply part of the deal.
Little Barons, a private members club that has just opened applications in Dubai, is attempting to change that equation. The club's core proposition: cover DLD fees for its members on every off-plan purchase, up to the full 4 per cent, with no restriction on developer or project. An annual membership of Dh10,000 unlocks the benefit across the board.
Beyond DLD coverage, the club negotiates reduced down payments with developers and supports members in securing bank financing at handover, addressing two of the most common friction points in off-plan acquisitions.
International buyers, who account for roughly 40 per cent of Dubai's property market, are a primary target. Often less familiar with local negotiation dynamics, they tend to absorb the full weight of transaction costs. Little Barons positions itself as a counterweight, offering institutional-level terms through a single membership.
The full membership package includes DLD fee coverage, renegotiated payment plans, handover financing facilitation, Golden Visa concierge, property management and access to a vetted network of legal, tax and financial professionals. Admission is application-based and limited to first-time off-plan buyers.
Off-plan transactions accounted for approximately 72 per cent of the roughly 215,000 property sales recorded in Dubai in 2025. In a market of that scale, served by more than 25,000 licensed brokers, none currently offer to absorb DLD fees as a standard benefit. Whether this newcomer can deliver on the promise at scale remains to be seen, but the proposition alone marks a notable departure from how transaction costs have traditionally been handled in the emirate.