Little Barons Club pledges to cover DLD fees on every off-plan property purchase

Off-plan transactions accounted for approximately 72 per cent of the roughly 215,000 property sales recorded in Dubai in 2025. In a market of that scale, served by more than 25,000 licensed brokers, none currently offer to absorb DLD fees as a standard benefit. Whether this newcomer can deliver on the promise at scale remains to be seen, but the proposition alone marks a notable departure from how transaction costs have traditionally been handled in the emirate.