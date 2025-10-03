Linde Engineering: Pioneering the path to Net Zero with innovative technologies

Linde builds three 100 MW hydrogen plants in Germany using PEM technology
Our motto “Carbon Management – Fast Forward to Net Zero”, articulates our commitment to actively helping our customers in their decarbonisation efforts. We apply a hands-on approach based on decades of operational experience and a global portfolio of proprietary technologies.
The petrochemical industry accounts for approximately 5 per cent of global CO2 emissions. To address this challenge, we offer a carbon management toolbox for sustainable olefin technologies. It bundles a broad portfolio into one holistic site-specific roadmap to help petrochemical companies boost their sustainability, from quick plant upgrades to zero-emission designs.
Furthermore, we help our customers reduce their CO2 emissions by capturing carbon for use or sequestration. An example of where this is already happening is in the cement industry, where customers are using our HISORP CC technology to capture up to 99 per cent of their CO emissions.
Linde’s technologies are not just ideas – they’re already shaping industrial transformation: Our STARBRIDGE eFurnace runs on electricity, cutting carbon emissions by 95 per cent or more. This technology has already been scaled to electrify steam crackers.
For low-carbon hydrogen production, we’re currently building two world-scale plants that will capture over 95 per cent of CO₂ from conventional Autothermal Reforming (ATR) processes.
By replacing fossil fuels with renewable electricity, we enable large-scale, clean hydrogen production via electrolysis: In Germany, Linde is currently building three 100 MW hydrogen plants based on Proton Exchange Membranes (PEM). These projects draw on experience we’ve already gained through our existing 24 MW electrolyser installation in Norway.
We’re also advancing AI-driven plant control with our AI Model Predictive Control system. It intelligently automates complex processes to boost efficiency and safety.
We are proud to further expand our presence in the Middle East by leveraging our innovative technologies and expertise to deliver exceptional value.
— By John van der Velden, Senior Vice President Large Projects at Linde Engineering
