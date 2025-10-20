Leading Voices: Georgia's strategic role in Regional logistics and construction growth

Business and industry leaders driving Georgia’s booming economy
Hunnewell Cement plays a key role in Georgia's construction sector, supplying materials to major real estate and infrastructure projects across the country from its integrated plants in Rustavi and Kaspi. The company’s recent rebranding reflects its success in helping to transform the sector over the past two decades. “Our operations have a significant impact on regional economies and local businesses across Georgia,” says General Director David Jughashvili. “We view ourselves as sectoral leaders with a responsibility to support and develop the entire construction industry.” New initiatives designed to expand production will further help to reduce the country’s reliance on imported materials.
Georgia offers a wide range of opportunities as an emerging market.Davit Jughashvili, CEO, Hunnewell Cement
Hunnewell is also a powerful advocate for Georgian entrepreneurship—and for the country’s transparent, investor-friendly business environment, which involves minimal bureaucracy and helps streamline trading. “Georgia offers a wide range of opportunities as an emerging market,” adds Jughashvili, “with simplified public services, competitive tax policies and a tech-driven banking system.”
Mamuka Murjikneli, general director and CEO of Georgian logistics and investment company Wondernet Express Investment Group, discusses his plans for the future.
Why is Georgia a strategic location for Wondernet?
We feel very comfortable here. Stability, business freedom and the banking sector are all very important. Another crucial factor is the workforce.
How do you plan to increase production capacity?
We can increase capacity to two million tonnes with existing infrastructure. But we need to invest in Middle Corridor infrastructure. That is why we are looking at Anaklia Port—we have an interest in being involved as terminal owners.
How will Anaklia raise the region’s profile?
It will benefit not just Georgia or Azerbaijan but will also contribute significantly to the economic integration of the Black Sea and Caspian Sea regions. All countries involved will gain from the development of a new deep-sea port.
All the countries involved will gain from the development of a new deep-sea port.Mamuka Murjikneli, General Director/ CEO, Wondernet Express Investment Group
Georgian-American transportation company Pace Group runs an impressive and expanding port and logistics infrastructure at the Black Sea’s Poti Port.
The company has been operating in Georgia for more than 30 years and has been instrumental in establishing new cargo flows from Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan to Georgia.
“Over the years, we have initiated various projects that created new routes that did not exist before we entered the market,” explains Co-founder Irakli Kervalishvili.
This comprehensive approach is why we are a market leader.Irakli Kervalishvili, Co-Founder
Pace Group’s operations are contributing to Georgia’s growing position as a key regional transport and logistics hub through key investments not just in Poti but also in essential onward rail links. “We aim to support increased trade through logistics services,” adds Kervalishvili. “We offer competitive, flexible tariffs, knowing that the right pricing can secure deals.”
The company also benefits from US government backing, which positions Pace within a powerful global business network and equips it to meet the expectations of new international investors.
“To ensure consistent cargo flow, we must go beyond standard logistics,” says Kervalishvili. “This comprehensive approach is why we are a market leader.”
Founded in 2017, Geosky is a trusted leader in international air cargo. Handling diverse shipments on a global scale, the airline’s focus is on reliability and precision. “Our performance is based on safety and quality,” says Chairman Tornike Kortoshidze.
Headquartered in Tbilisi, the company draws on more than a decade of operational experience in the UAE, retaining a presence in Sharjah’s Free Zone. “Geosky is well adapted to the UAE, and we have a strong base there,” notes Kortoshidze.
Our greatest strength remains our geographical location.Tornike Kortoshidze, Chairman
Now, the company is leveraging that experience to grow its role linking Chinese and European markets. “Our greatest strength remains our geographical location—to be the connector between East and West,” he adds.
Geosky’s integrated model includes in-house ground handling and aircraft maintenance, and it was the first Georgian cargo airline to earn the IOSA safety certification. As Georgia’s role in regional trade expands, Geosky offers the scale and expertise to serve as a key logistics partner.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox