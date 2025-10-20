Leading Voices: Georgia's strategic role in Regional logistics and construction growth

Hunnewell Cement plays a key role in Georgia's construction sector, supplying materials to major real estate and infrastructure projects across the country from its integrated plants in Rustavi and Kaspi. The company’s recent rebranding reflects its success in helping to transform the sector over the past two decades. “Our operations have a significant impact on regional economies and local businesses across Georgia,” says General Director David Jughashvili. “We view ourselves as sectoral leaders with a responsibility to support and develop the entire construction industry.” New initiatives designed to expand production will further help to reduce the country’s reliance on imported materials.