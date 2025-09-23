Lacasa Living and Gulf Hills Contracting forge new partnership with official signing ceremony

Event highlights Lacasa Living’s drive to build impactful, lasting partnerships for growth
On September 17th, 2025, Lacasa Living hosted the official signing ceremony with Gulf Hills Contracting at the Lacasa Living Sales Center, marking the launch of a dynamic new partnership.
The gathering brought together executives, stakeholders, and team members from both companies to celebrate the start of this collaboration. Guests were welcomed with an opening reception that fostered meaningful conversations and set the stage for an afternoon centered on shared goals and mutual growth.
Mr. Emad Jaber, Chairman of Lacasa Living, delivered an opening address, extending his appreciation to Gulf Hills Contracting for their confidence in this alliance. He was followed by Mr. Ahmad Jaber, CEO of Lacasa Living, who spoke about the company’s future ambitions and highlighted the opportunities that this agreement will unlock.
From Gulf Hills Contracting, Mr. Mohamed Magdy and Mr. Ahmed Adib also took the stage, delivering impactful speeches that underscored the company’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and long-term success. Their words reflected the spirit of partnership and reinforced the alignment of both organizations’ visions.
The highlight of the day was the signing of the agreement, witnessed by distinguished guests. This moment, marked by the formal exchange of documents, symbolized the joint dedication to excellence and sustainable growth.
The ceremony concluded with an official photo session featuring the leadership teams of both companies, followed by light refreshments and continued networking, allowing attendees to explore the possibilities this collaboration will bring.
More than a ceremonial milestone, the event demonstrated Lacasa Living’s dedication to forging impactful partnerships that create lasting value and drive future progress.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox