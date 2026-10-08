KDHA Future Ready Framework: Turning career confusion into career discovery

Dubai’s FutuReady Framework turns career planning into discovery, experience and choice
Career Quest Championship is a first-of-its-kind career exploration championship designed to help students gradually build their understanding of themselves and the world of work. Every stage is tailored to their grade and maturity level, helping them explore their interests, strengths and future possibilities. Parents, schools and teachers are also encouraged to participate, making career discovery a shared journey rather than a single decision made under pressure.
For many families, career conversations begin with the best intentions. Parents want security, opportunity and a fulfilling future for their children, while students are trying to understand subjects, careers and universities they may know very little about.
Career Quest creates space for a different conversation. Instead of repeatedly asking, “What are you going to become?”, families can begin asking, “What have you discovered about yourself?” and “What would you like to explore next?”
This approach has become especially relevant following the introduction of KHDA’s FutuReady Framework: The Dubai Standards for Academic Guidance and Career Readiness in Educational Institutions in September 2026.
The framework encourages academic and career guidance to become an ongoing part of education, rather than something that begins only when students choose subjects, universities or employment pathways.
Career Quest reflects this direction by helping students from Grades 1–12 develop self-awareness, explore career pathways, gain real-world exposure and build future-focused skills over time.
Career Quest is shaped by the vision of Dr Mauli Mahajan, Founder of MyCareerCompassToday and Career Quest Championship. With a Ph.D. in Counselling Psychology, in School Counselling from the University of Scranton, USA, she brings more than 23 years of experience across counselling, psychology, academia, research and career coaching.
“Students are frequently asked what they want to become before they have had enough opportunities to understand what different careers actually involve,” she says. “Give them the opportunity to discover, explore and experience first. The decisions that follow will naturally be stronger.”
Over seven months, students progress through six stages:
Discover Yourself – Explore interests, strengths and preferences. Explore – Discover careers, industries and pathways. Experience – Engage with professionals, workshops and industry exposure. Create Your Path – Build projects, reflections and portfolio documentation. Test – Apply learning through the Championship Assessment. Celebrate – Receive recognition and reflect on what comes next.
Parents, teachers and schools are also encouraged to support students throughout the journey, with dedicated recognition and rewards for their involvement.
Career Quest Championship 2026–27 is open to Grades 1–12 / Years 2–13. Registrations run from 2 October to 30 November 2026, with a flat 10% early bird discount until 25 October 2026.
Career Quest gives students the opportunity to discover, explore and experience the future before they are expected to choose it.
Explore Career Quest Championship: https://mycompasstoday.com/career-quest-championship