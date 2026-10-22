Dh340,000 up for grabs as UAE pupils compete to find their dream career

MyCareerCompassToday launches Career Quest with Gulf News as Media Partner
MyCareerCompassToday, in association with Gulf News as Media Partner, has launched Career Quest Championship 2026–27, a first-of-its-kind, activity and experience-led career exploration championship for Grades 1–12, aligned with KHDA’s FutuReady vision.
Billed as a global first, the championship turns career discovery into an interactive competition. Rather than being asked to make career decisions under pressure, students follow a structured journey through age-appropriate challenges, practical experiences and portfolio-building activities, helping them identify their interests, recognise their strengths and explore future possibilities.
The championship runs across four progressive stages: Discover, Explore, Experience and Create. Each stage encourages students to connect classroom learning with real-world careers while building future-ready skills.
The initiative supports KHDA’s FutuReady Framework, introduced in September 2026, by promoting continuous career guidance, experiential learning and informed academic and career decisions.
Career Quest also recognises the wider educational ecosystem. Students, parents, teachers and schools are all invited to take part, contribute and be recognised for the role they play in preparing young people for the future.
A total of Dh340,000 in prizes and rewards is on offer, with cash awards and recognition across participant categories. Winning students will also have opportunities for scholarships, internships and university admissions support. Registrations are open until 30 November 2026, and participation is free for parents and teachers.
The campaign’s tagline is “Career Quest Today, Be Future Ready Tomorrow.”
Those interested can scan the QR code to register and begin their Quest.