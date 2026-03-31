Karma Developers builds ahead of next cycles

What bold move are you making today that positions your businesses ahead of the next real estate and tech cycle in the region?

We are doubling down on emerging micro-markets aligned with Dubai’s long-term infrastructure vision. Even amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, our approach remains anchored in a long-term perspective, closely aligned with the UAE leadership’s consistent focus on stability, growth, and future-ready urban development.

The government’s proactive investments in connectivity, urban planning, and economic diversification are creating new growth corridors well ahead of pricing momentum. Our strategy is to enter early, build with discipline, and deliver value-led communities that offer both end-user appeal and strong investor returns. At the same time, we are integrating technology-led processes across development and customer engagement to future-proof our platform.

If you had to double down on one emerging opportunity across PropTech, AI, or urban development right now, where would you place your biggest bet and why?

The convergence of PropTech and AI within urban development is where the most meaningful transformation will occur. From predictive demand analytics and smart design optimisation to enhanced customer experience and asset management, technology is fundamentally reshaping how real estate is built and experienced. The opportunity lies not just in standalone innovation, but in embedding intelligence into the full lifecycle of development.

How are you actively reshaping your investment strategy to capture faster exits and higher value creation in an increasingly competitive landscape?

Our focus is on precision over volume. Through our investment platform, we back early-stage ventures solving real, scalable problems, while actively mentoring founders to accelerate growth and create structured pathways to exit. In real estate, we prioritise locations where infrastructure, policy alignment, and demographic demand converge early—ensuring strong absorption and high ROI potential. A disciplined capital approach and selective deployment allow us to maximise value while managing downside risk.

What immediate shifts are you implementing within your developments to align with the future expectations of investors, residents, and smart cities?

There is a clear shift towards wellness-led, sustainability-driven communities. We are embedding green building practices, targeting LEED certifications, and designing spaces that prioritise livability, open areas, natural light, and community ecosystems. Additionally, flexible layouts, digital integration, and efficient energy systems are no longer optional. The goal is to create developments that remain relevant not just today, but over the next decade.

As a leader, how are you proactively building teams that can execute at speed while navigating uncertainty and scaling across markets?