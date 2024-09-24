InterContinental Dubai Festival City officially unveiled today (Monday, 23rd September) its newly enhanced The Event Centre, following significant investments. As part of the Events by InterContinental initiative, this transformation positions The Event Centre and Festival Arena as a premier destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) in the region.

Present at the ceremony were Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG, Jonathan Timms, President of Al Futtaim Real Estate, and Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City, all of whom played a key role in celebrating the launch of Events by InterContinental and highlighting its significance in enhancing Dubai's MICE landscape.

Al Baraha Ballroom, InterContinental Dubai Festival City Image Credit:

Representatives from Al-Futtaim, one of UAE’s most progressive business conglomerates, were also in attendance and noted that the new launch will enhance the MICE sector in the UAE and the region, further positioning Dubai as a key global destination for events and conferences.

This strategic step is designed to offer world-class facilities and customized services for events of all scales, enhancing the venue's appeal to both local and international audiences.

Events by InterContinental Dubai Festival City offers an impressive total of 15,000 sq.m of event space. This includes a 7,200 sq.m pillarless facility at Festival Arena, an ideal venue for conventions, exhibitions, and concerts for up to 9,000 people. The 5,000 sq.m Event Centre features a waterfront location, with ballrooms, meeting rooms, and a promenade that offers stunning views of historic Dubai Creek in the foreground, with the renowned city skyline rising beyond. Additionally, the 1,150 sq.m event venue at Holiday Inn & Suites ensures options for various budget requirements. Together, these spaces create a comprehensive solution for all types of events.

With the UAE’s MICE market projected to grow significantly from $5.65 billion in 2024 to $10.01 billion by 2031, according to a report by Coherent Market Insights, InterContinental Dubai Festival City is strategically enhancing its event offerings to meet the increasing demand. This growth is driven by rapid infrastructure development, state-of-the-art facilities, and Dubai's strategic initiatives to establish itself as the leading global MICE destination. The new ‘Events by InterContinental’ concept reflects this commitment, positioning the venue at the forefront of the region's expanding events industry.

“We are excited to launch Events by InterContinental, combining advanced facilities that reflect our commitment to sustainable practices,” says Thomas Schmelter, Area General Manager of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “Our aim is to provide exceptional event experiences that align with both our guests' expectations and Dubai’s vision for sustainable growth.”

“This project will significantly enhance the MICE sector in Dubai by upgrading the portfolio of world-class venues available to corporations and enterprises across a wide range of industries,” adds Schmelter. “With the enhancement of state-of-the-art facilities at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, the venue now offers even more flexibility and comprehensive solutions for events of all scales. These upgrades cater to the growing demand for premium event spaces in the region and reinforce Dubai’s status as a leading hub for global business and conferences.”

In alignment with IHG Hotels & Resorts' global Journey to Tomorrow initiative, InterContinental Dubai Festival City has strengthened its commitment to sustainability through active participation in the Sustainable Meetings program. This program focuses on reducing environmental impact by minimizing waste, lowering carbon emissions, and supporting local communities. As part of these efforts, the hotel prioritises the use of locally sourced products, ensuring that operations support local suppliers while reducing transportation-related emissions.

Additionally, the hotel has established an on-site water bottling plant, eliminating the use of plastic bottles, and implemented an efficient food waste management system to significantly reduce waste. These sustainability initiatives have earned the property the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Stamp, further cementing its role as a leader in eco-friendly hospitality.

The newly enhanced ballrooms at The Event Centre feature world-class technology, including the largest built-in LED screen and a high-lumen projector (16.5k), ensuring top-tier presentation quality. Designed by David T’Kint, these versatile spaces blend sophistication and functionality, showcasing state-of-the-art ballrooms in a waterfront setting with a large promenade offering scenic views of Dubai Creek and the majestic Dubai Skyline. Drawing inspiration from the iconic dhows of Dubai Creek, each space has been carefully crafted to deliver a customised experience, reflecting the rich heritage of the city while embracing modern innovation.

The redesigned ballrooms cater to diverse event needs, from large-scale conferences to intimate meetings, all conveniently located within InterContinental Dubai Festival City, with direct access to Crowne Plaza and Dubai Festival City Mall.

“As Dubai continues to solidify its position as a global MICE hub, we remain dedicated to providing exceptional venues that meet the evolving demands of corporate clients across diverse industries while prioritizing sustainability,” adds Pranav Vohra, Cluster Commercial Director of IHG Hotels at Dubai Festival City. “Our significant investment in world-class facilities and the integration of sustainable practices not only enhances the event experience for our clients but also aligns with Dubai's long-term vision of sustainable growth.