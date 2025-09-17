IMAN Developers unveils Sierra: A Dh900 million wellness-focused landmark in Motor City

Ismail Marfani, Chief Executive Officer of IMAN Developers, commented, “With Sierra, our goal was to design a living environment that goes beyond aesthetics — one that genuinely supports how people want to live, rest, and connect. We’ve integrated over 75,000 square feet of wellness and social amenities, including fitness zones, yoga spaces, and landscaped areas that encourage both movement and mindfulness. Every architectural choice — from the cascading terraces to the earthy material palette — was made with intentionality. This is the essence of what we call ‘Wellbeing by Design’ — creating homes that don’t just look good, but actively enhance quality of life.”