Tiger Properties sells out Phase 1 of Ananda Residences in Motor City

Dubai: Tiger Properties proudly announces the complete sell-out of Phase One of Ananda Residences, its premier residential project located in Motor City, Dubai. The strong market response highlights exceptional investor confidence and high end-user demand for fully furnished, ready-to-live homes by Tiger Properties.
Ananda Residences redefines contemporary living with fully furnished apartments designed for modern lifestyles. Each unit is elegantly crafted and equipped with premium home appliances, refined finishes, and stylish interiors that embody the sophistication Tiger Properties is known for.
Residents at Ananda enjoy a curated selection of premium amenities, including:
Resort-style and infinity swimming pools
Fully equipped fitness center and luxury spa
Outdoor jogging and walking tracks
Landscaped gardens and community zones
Children’s play areas
Outdoor BBQ and entertainment spaces
Dedicated multi-level parking
24/7 security and concierge services
Tiger Properties continues to provide flexible post-handover payment plans for buyers seeking both comfort and investment value:
Studios: 20% down payment, 50% during construction, 10% at handover, and 20% post-handover over 2 years
1 to 3-Bedroom Apartments: 70% during construction and 30% post-handover over 2 years
Interested buyers can explore details and register directly through www.tigerproperties.ae.
Strategically located in Motor City, Ananda Residences provides residents with quick access to Dubai’s main attractions while maintaining a peaceful community setting:
5 minutes to Dubai Autodrome 7 minutes to Dubai Sports City 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall 16 minutes to Mall of the Emirates 19 minutes to Dubai Marina ,23 minutes to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport
Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi: “Ananda Reflects Our Vision for Refined, Ready-to-Live Homes”
“At Ananda, our goal was to craft a living experience that blends elegance, functionality, and readiness. Each apartment delivers refined interiors and practical comfort, designed to meet the expectations of Dubai’s modern residents and investors,” said Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties.
For more information or media inquiries, please visit www.tigerproperties.ae.
