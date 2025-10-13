Tiger Properties sells out Phase 1 of Ananda Residences in Motor City

GOLD/FOREX
Dubai: Tiger Properties proudly announces the complete sell-out of Phase One of Ananda Residences, its premier residential project located in Motor City, Dubai. The strong market response highlights exceptional investor confidence and high end-user demand for fully furnished, ready-to-live homes by Tiger Properties.

Luxury living, fully furnished & move-in ready

Ananda Residences redefines contemporary living with fully furnished apartments designed for modern lifestyles. Each unit is elegantly crafted and equipped with premium home appliances, refined finishes, and stylish interiors that embody the sophistication Tiger Properties is known for.

World-class amenities

Residents at Ananda enjoy a curated selection of premium amenities, including:

  • Resort-style and infinity swimming pools

  • Fully equipped fitness center and luxury spa

  • Outdoor jogging and walking tracks

  • Landscaped gardens and community zones

  • Children’s play areas

  • Outdoor BBQ and entertainment spaces

  • Dedicated multi-level parking

  • 24/7 security and concierge services

Flexible ownership options starting from Dh920,000

Tiger Properties continues to provide flexible post-handover payment plans for buyers seeking both comfort and investment value:

  • Studios: 20% down payment, 50% during construction, 10% at handover, and 20% post-handover over 2 years

  • 1 to 3-Bedroom Apartments: 70% during construction and 30% post-handover over 2 years

Interested buyers can explore details and register directly through www.tigerproperties.ae.

Prime Location in Motor City

Strategically located in Motor City, Ananda Residences provides residents with quick access to Dubai’s main attractions while maintaining a peaceful community setting:

5 minutes to Dubai Autodrome 7 minutes to Dubai Sports City 12 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall 16 minutes to Mall of the Emirates 19 minutes to Dubai Marina ,23 minutes to Downtown Dubai / Burj Khalifa 25 minutes to Dubai International Airport

Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi: “Ananda Reflects Our Vision for Refined, Ready-to-Live Homes”

“At Ananda, our goal was to craft a living experience that blends elegance, functionality, and readiness. Each apartment delivers refined interiors and practical comfort, designed to meet the expectations of Dubai’s modern residents and investors,” said Eng. Amer Waleed Al Zaabi, CEO of Tiger Properties.

For more information or media inquiries, please visit www.tigerproperties.ae.

